The optimum use of technology is possible only if it is enabling one: MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh

India Dot Com Private Limited (IDPL), the digital arm of Zee Media, hosted the fourth edition of Techlusive Summit & Awards today in New Delhi. The grand event was graced by the Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, the honorable Union Minister of State (Ind.Charge) for Science & Technology MoS PMO, PP/ DOPT, Atomic Energy, and Space.

At the event, Singh revealed his thoughts on technology. He said, “The optimum use of technology is possible only if it is enabling one.”

He further said, “It’s not only the Youth who is going to be driven by technology, the entire growth across the world, in the years to come, is going to be technology-driven, and at the same time it is going to be global in character, we can’t grow in isolation, so it will be a very integrated technology-driven growth.”