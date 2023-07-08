Sony today launched a new Bravia-series smart TVs in India. The new smart TVs are already available for purchase in India.

Sony today launched a new smart TV series in India. The company today launched the Bravia X82L series smart TVs in the country. The Sony Bravia X82L series includes three smart TVs in three screen sizes — 55-inches, 65-inches and 75-inches — and it comes with features such as Android TV, object-based HDR remaster and the company’s X1 4K HDR picture processor among others.

As Sony’s new smart TVs go in sale in India, here’s everything you need to know about them.

Sony Bravia X82L series price and availability

The 55-inch Sony Bravia X82L smart TV costs Rs 91,990 in India, while the 65-inch version costs Rs 124,990 and the 75-inch version costs Rs 189,990. Sony says that all of these models are available for purchase across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India now.

Sony Bravia X82L series

Coming to specifications and features all the three variants in the Sony Bravia X82L series come with an LCD display with a resolution of 3,840×2,160 pixels, a 50Hz screen refresh rate, a direct LED back panel and frame dimming technology.

This new series of Sony Bravia smart TVs is powered by the company’s 4K HDR X1 image processor with features such as 4K X-Reality Pro for clarity enhancement, Triluminous Pro, which can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail, and Live Colour technology for colour enhancement, object-based HDR remaster and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer for contrast enhancement, Motionflow XR 200 and auto mode for motion enhancement, and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. The newly launched smart TV series offers a bunch of picture modes such as Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom and Dolby Vision for a more customised viewing experience.

On the audio front, the Sony Bravia X82L series of smart TVs have acosutic multi-audio feature, two sound positioning tweeters and a X-Balanced speaker. The smart TV series also offers support for advanced audio features including Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround sound to name a few. It also features Bravia Cam web camera.

The Sony Bravia X82L series is powered by Google’s Android TV operating system and it has Wi-Fi Certified standard 802.11 and Bluetooth Version 4.2 for connectivity. Sony says that with the new BRAVIA X82L series, users can download over 10,000 apps, see over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, and use Google Assistant using voice commands. Sony also says that its newly launched Bravia X82L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay for Apple device users.