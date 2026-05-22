Samsung rollable phone patent reveals sliding display and moving cameras

Samsung could be exploring another new smartphone form factor after foldables, as a recently discovered patent points towards a rollable phone with an expanding display and a movable rear camera module. Also Read: Oppo Find X9 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 7 key differences to know before buying

The patent, spotted by WearView, shows a device that can expand sideways to offer a larger screen area while also shifting parts of the rear hardware along with the display movement. While Samsung has already established itself in the foldable segment with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, this new concept suggests the company is still experimenting with different designs. Also Read: Not a 120W phone, yet iPhone 17 Pro just won the charging race

Rollable design could expand into a tablet-like screen

According to the patent sketches, the device appears like a regular smartphone when fully closed. It features a tall display with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. However, once the display expands sideways, the device turns into a wider screen similar to a compact tablet.

The rear section includes a vertically aligned triple camera setup placed inside a raised module. What makes the design different is that the camera housing itself appears to move together with the expanding body of the phone.

The patent images suggest that when the screen retracts back into the chassis, the camera module also slides back into a dedicated slot on the rear panel.

Samsung is also said to be working on sensors capable of detecting changes in the display size and movement of internal components like antennas and cameras during expansion.

Samsung has explored rollable concepts before

This is not the first time Samsung has shown interest in rollable displays. The company showcased a rollable OLED display concept back in 2023 during industry events. Earlier patent filings had also hinted at devices capable of both folding and rolling.

The latest patent gives a better look at how Samsung may try to implement the idea into an actual smartphone. The overall approach looks similar to concepts previously shown by brands like Motorola and Tecno with devices such as the Motorola Rizr and Tecno Phantom Ultimate.

At the moment, Samsung has not officially confirmed any commercial rollable smartphone. Like most patents, there is also a possibility that the design may never reach the market in its current form.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Still, the filing offers an early look at where Samsung’s hardware experiments could be heading next. With foldables already becoming more common, rollable displays could be the next category smartphone brands may try to push over the next few years.