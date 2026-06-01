Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra design leaked: Real-life image reveals wide foldable

Samsung is all set for its next foldable phones- the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. Both devices are making headlines ahead of their expected debut. The tech giant is widely expected to launch the devices during its Galaxy Unpacked event next month. However, fresh leaks are noteworthy as they showcases how company’s next smartphones cloud look. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date leaked; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, Flip 8 expected

According to reports, newly surfaced real images along with leaked renders revealed the design of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. The leaked images are important and significant in that they seemingly shows Samsung’s first wide-folding smartphone in public use, that too months before its official announcement. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may finally fix one of the biggest foldable problem

Real-life Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 image surfaces online

The leaked images comes from the tipster Ice Universe, wherein, he shared what is claimed to be a real life images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. As per leaker, the device was spotted being used by the Samsung’s employee at a restaurant. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8: Launch timeline, specs, and India price leaks

Even though the foldable device was wrapped in a camouflage skin or inside a protective anti-leak cover, the tipster managed to witness several design elements that were visible. According to images, the smartphone could feature a dual setup housed inside a pill shaped camera module on the rear panel. In addition, you can also witness an LED flash that appears to be positioned beneath the camera housing.

While the tipster couldn’t have a full look due to protective covering, the leak still provides some additional evidence that the tech giant may be preparing a significant design change for its next foldable lineup.

A Korean netizen recently spotted a Samsung employee dining at a restaurant while using what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide（It has now been renamed the Galaxy Z Fold8.）

The device was covered by Samsung's internal anti-leak protective case, a special… pic.twitter.com/jdF9Tt3lcH — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2026

Samsung could introduce its first Wide-Folding smartphone

One of the biggest talked about points about the Galaxy Z Gold 8 series is its wider foldable design. We all know that for years Samsung’s Foldable devices have featured a relatively narrow outer display as compared to the other Chinese competitors. Nevertheless, the recent leaks and reports indicate that the company could finally bring a wider form factor with the upcoming Z Fold 8 lineup.

According to the devices shown in the renders, it looks noticeably wider than company’s previous Fold models. This might offer a more conventional smartphone-like experience when folded.

If this happens, then your Samsung Z Fold 8 display could make browsing, typing, and multitasking easier. This is one of the most common criticisms of earlier Galaxy Z Fold devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra designs compared

The renders were also leaked and this includes a comparison of what is assumed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Both are available in a similar blue colour choice, and are designed with a high-end styling. There are, however, a few differences between the two models.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is seen with a dual-camera unit, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has a triple-camera configuration, which seems to be hiding in a pill-shaped camera island at the top. The two smartphones will also have a camera in the center of its cover display.

It seems Samsung might be making a more distinct line between its Ovi Galaxy S series and Ultra foldables, if the leaked renders are correct.

Samsung might be altering its foldable naming strategy

According to the recent reports, Samsung may be planning some major alterations to the hardware, but also to the brand of its upcoming foldable line.

It was previously reported that the company was working on a Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. But more recent reports suggest Samsung might have changed its naming game.

The new branding strategy means that the larger foldable device could be marketed as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, and the classic Fold device might be rebranded as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Such a step would bring Samsung’s foldable phone collection in line with its flagship Galaxy S smartphones where Ultra is reserved for the company’s highest-spec devices.

The name change is a sensible move made by Samsung that has already used the Ultra classification in other product areas such as high-end smartphones and laptops.

It is crucial that the foldable design be wider.

The foldable smartphone industry has been getting more competitive over the past several years, as Chinese companies have started to come up with devices that are not only thinner and lighter than Samsung’s lineup, but also wider.

Honor, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei are among the top companies that have been developing foldables with a great emphasis on usability in the folded state, making them more like a conventional smartphone.

In spite of being the leader of the foldable market, Samsung is not without criticism for having a relatively limited cover display design across the various generations.

If Samsung expands the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s display, it might eliminate a lot of those worries and make foldables more attractive to consumers who want a familiar smartphone experience without giving up the advantages of a bigger inner screen.

What to expect at Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked event

The next iteration of Samsung’s foldable phones is expected to be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked event this July 2026.

The company hasn’t officially confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, but leaks indicate that the event might bring several foldable phones, enhanced AI capabilities, better cameras and minor tweaks to Samsung’s foldable design.

If the current speculation is true, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series might mark the most significant design change that Samsung has made to its foldable devices in years.

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For now though, until Samsung officially announce it, all the specs, designs and names are rumours.