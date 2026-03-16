Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold leak reveals 7.6-inch screen and Snapdragon 8 Elite chip

Samsung might be developing a new foldable smartphone that will change the design language of its foldable models. The reported device could be the Galaxy Wide Fold. Early leaks and reports suggest that the upcoming smartphone may have a wider body than existing foldable models. The design can provide the users with a more tablet-like experience when the device is unfolded. It is also reported that Samsung may release this model in addition to its next-generation foldable phones later in the year.

Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold

According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold can have an inner display of 7.6 inches. This is a small screen as compared to the 8-inch screen in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Nevertheless, the new device will have the broader aspect ratio of 4:3.

The usability of the outer screen can be enhanced with a broader design. It may simplify tasks including, typing messages, open websites, and use applications without having to unfold the phone. Upon opening, the display would be more comfortable to read, watch videos, and multitask.

Processor

Speculations also hint that the next foldable phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is expected that this chipset will provide flagship performance and greater power efficiency. In case it is true, the device would be powerful in gaming, multitasking, and heavy applications.

Battery

The phone can have a dual-cell battery with a standard capacity of about 4,800mAh. The two battery cells are reportedly rated to be 2,267mAh and 2,393mAh. This setup may contribute to enhanced battery stability and charging performance.

Software Clues

Recent reports indicate that device-related animations were discovered within One UI 9 apps. The animations are said to display the way in which the phone opens and closes. They also have a broader display layout and selfie camera cut outs on both screens.

The existence of these animations within the Samsung software implies that the company might be on the verge of launching the device. In case the reports are correct, the new foldable phone may come soon.

Launch Timeline

Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold can be released in July or August. It may come up with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8. The foldable market may also see new competition. There are reports that Apple might come up with a foldable iPhone in future. The expansion of the foldable devices by other firms such as Huawei is also anticipated.