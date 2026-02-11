Samsung confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event for February 25: What to expect

Finally, the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date is here! The company, at long last , has announced the dates for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked Event, taking place on February 25, 2026. Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S26 with power-packed features and enhancements. The confirmation has ended months of anticipation and waiting among Samsung users and smartphone enthusiasts.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Date, Time, and Livestream Details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The event will start at 10:00 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) in San Francisco. The tech giant has confirmed that viewers can watch the livestream via company’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms. This way, you can follow the announcements without attending in person.

Why This Galaxy Unpacked Event is Unusual

This year’s Galaxy Unpacked Event is unusual due to its timing. To recall, Samsung usually launches its Galaxy series earlier in the year and hosting the event at the end of the February makes this launch cycle slightly different from what we have witnessed previous year’s.

Samsung usually releases its new series along with its Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Smartphone enthusiasts are raisin question as to what caused the delay this time. While we don’t have any official reason for this postpone, but industry experts believe the production challenges could be one of the reasons for this slowdown.

Galaxy S26 Series Models

Samsung is expected to unveil its highly anticipated flagship smartphone series dubbed Galaxy S26. The line might include the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the high-end model the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company is expected to bring powerful processor, improved battery performance, and refinements to camera capabilities in its upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Expected Features

Samsung will likely bring its Galaxy S26 series with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally or Exynos 2600 chipset regionally, paired with 12GB RAM and advanced Galaxy AI integration. For display, the models could feature Galaxy S26 (6.3-inch), S26+ (6.7-inch), and S26 Ultra (6.9-inch). For optics, the Ultra model might feature a 200MP main, 50MP periscope (5x optical), 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto.

Samsung Pre-Reserve Offers, Vouchers, and Exchange Benefits

Other than the launch announcements, Samsung has also released pre-reservations that starts with Rs 999. Notably, the amount is refundable. If you have pre-reserved the devices, you are also eligible for an assured voucher of Rs 2,699 along with other benefits.

The company also announced the high-exchange value, s that customers can check and secure the value of their current devices. In addition, if you are registering then based on your details, you may get a chance to win vouchers worth Rs 5000. You can also get a grand giveaway of Rs 50,000.