Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog: What to expect, how to watch, and more

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam | Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 25, 2026, 09:44 AM (IST)
Samsung will stream the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event live on its official website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the event online without any registration. The launch event will begin at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 11:30 pm IST on February 25. Users in India can tune in late at night to catch the announcements live.
The event is expected to showcase the new Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup with upgrades in performance and AI features. Viewers can follow the live updates to catch every major announcement and product reveal in real time.
