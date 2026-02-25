comscore
हिंदी
  Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog: What to expect, how to watch, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog: What to expect, how to watch, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog covering Galaxy S26 series launch, how to watch live stream, expected features, and latest updates.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam | Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Feb 25, 2026, 09:44 AM (IST)

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event where the new Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut. The live blog will cover launch time, streaming details, expected devices, and key announcements. Samsung may also introduce new Galaxy AI features and the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup during the event.

Live Updates

  • Feb 25, 2026, 09:47 AM

    How to Watch

    Samsung will stream the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event live on its official website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the event online without any registration. The launch event will begin at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, and 11:30 pm IST on February 25. Users in India can tune in late at night to catch the announcements live.

  • Feb 25, 2026, 09:45 AM

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog: What to expect, how to watch, and more

    The event is expected to showcase the new Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup with upgrades in performance and AI features. Viewers can follow the live updates to catch every major announcement and product reveal in real time.

