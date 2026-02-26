Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra launched globally: Price, specs and features

Samsung has officially unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The lineup includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While the design language remains familiar, this year’s focus is clearly on performance upgrades, AI features, and a few hardware refinements. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price leak hints towards a major hike just ahead of launch on Feb 25

Let’s break down what’s new. Also Read: Galaxy S25 Ultra now cheaper before Galaxy S26 launch: Should you consider it?

Samsung Galaxy S26 series specs, features

All three phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy in the US. However, Samsung has brought back its split-chip strategy. In markets like Europe, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ run on the Exynos 2600, while the Ultra gets Snapdragon globally.

RAM starts at 12GB across the lineup. The Ultra also offers a 16GB + 1TB variant. Storage options begin at 256GB this time, with no 128GB base model.

Samsung claims noticeable gains in CPU, GPU, and AI performance. The Ultra also gets an upgraded vapor chamber for better heat management during gaming and heavy tasks.

Displays and design changes

The Galaxy S26 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, slightly larger than before. The S26+ moves to a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel, while the Ultra gets a 6.9-inch display with 10-bit colour support.

One key change this year is the new Privacy Display feature on the Ultra. This hardware-level feature reduces side-angle visibility, almost like a built-in privacy screen protector.

Samsung has also rounded the corners of the Ultra slightly, making it easier to hold. All three models now use Gorilla Armor 2 protection and retain IP68 rating.

Cameras: Mostly familiar, small refinements

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ continue with a triple-camera setup: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. The 12MP front camera remains unchanged.

The Ultra keeps its 200MP primary sensor but now with a wider f/1.4 aperture for better low-light performance. It also includes a 50MP ultra-wide and dual telephoto lenses offering 3x and 5x optical zoom.

Software tuning has been improved, especially for Nightography video and stabilisation features.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy S26 has a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging. The S26+ carries a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The Ultra sticks with 5,000mAh but now supports 60W wired charging.

Wireless charging is supported across the lineup, though built-in Qi2 magnets are still missing.

One UI 8.5 and AI features

All three phones ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16. Samsung promises seven years of OS and security updates.

AI features are a major focus this year. The phones now support multiple assistants including Google Gemini, Bixby, and Perplexity. Features like Now Brief, Now Nudge, Call Screening, and enhanced Photo Assist aim to make daily tasks simpler.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price, availability

Pricing starts at $899 for the Galaxy S26, $1,099 for the S26+, and $1,300 for the Ultra. Pre-orders are live, with open sales beginning March 11.

This year’s Galaxy S26 series feels more like a refinement than a complete overhaul, with performance and AI taking priority over dramatic hardware changes.