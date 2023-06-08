Amid the growing concern around generative AI, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced that the company is not working on the successor to GPT-4 for some time. In the past, many industry leaders, experts and academics have expressed strong concerns about the fast rate of advancements in large language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google PaLM. Also Read - OpenAI may leave Europe if regulations become a problem, says CEO Sam Altman

“We have a lot of work to do before we start that model,” Altman said at a conference organised by Economic Times. “We’re working on the new ideas that we think we need for it, but we are certainly not close to it to start,” he added.

Earlier in the interview, Altman mentioned that OpenAI did not want smaller AI startups to be regulated. “The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger,” Altman said.

Sam Altman’s visit to India is part of his six-nation trip, which he announced earlier this month. Altman has planned to meet with lawmakers and industry leaders in these nations in an attempt to build confidence in OpenAI’s willingness to work with regulators.

In his meetings, Altman is urging lawmakers to seriously consider potential threats and downside of AI proliferation and put regulations in place to minimise and unintended consequences.

In May this year, while testifying before the members of the US Senate subcommittee for privacy, technology and the law, Altman agreed on the need to regulate AI technology.

“I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong. And we want to be vocal about that,” Altman said.

On Wednesday, Altman met with India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant in New Delhi. Kant took to Twitter to inform the public got his meeting with Altman and congratulated him on the success of ChatGPT.

He tweeted, “Wonderful meeting with OpenAI brilliant young Founder & CEO sama Congratulated him on the success of #ChatGPT and discussed the potential of generative artificial intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage #GenerativeAI to improve quality of life of citizens.”

https://twitter.com/amitabhk87/status/1666394550552887296

In March, more than 1,100 signatories from industry and academia, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak, signed an open letter that calls on “all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4.”

Meanwhile, OpenAI is rapidly nearing one billion unique visitors per month on its website, making it the fastest-growing website among the top 50 most visited sites on the planet, as per a report.

According to the US-based SaaS Webflow design and performance marketing agency VezaDigital, OpenAI’s website openai.com grew by 54.21 per cent in traffic volume within a month.