Redmi Turbo 5 India launch confirmed, could rival OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

Xiaomi is finally bringing the Redmi Turbo 5 to India. The company has officially teased the launch, making it the first Redmi Turbo series phone to arrive in the country under the Turbo branding itself. Also Read: Gaming phones under Rs 50,000 that stay cool even during long sessions

Until now, several Redmi Turbo models were rebranded and sold in India under the POCO lineup. This time, Xiaomi appears to be keeping the original identity intact. The phone has also appeared on Amazon India ahead of launch, confirming online availability. Also Read: Redmi’s new device teased for India, Amazon page reveals key hint

Redmi Turbo 5 India launch details

Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the launch date yet, but teasers suggest the launch is not far away. Some reports claim the phone could debut in India sometime in June.

The teaser images shared online also reveal part of the design. The Indian version looks almost identical to the model already available in China. It features a flat rear panel with two separate rear camera rings placed vertically on the top-left side, along with an LED flash module beside them.

The device has also been shown in a black colour option. Volume buttons and the power button are placed on the right side, while the left frame appears clean.

Redmi Turbo 5 specifications (expected)

Since the Indian variant is expected to be similar to the Chinese model, the specifications are also likely to remain mostly unchanged.

The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that supports 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports also mention support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. It is also expected to focus more on gaming and stable day-to-day performance, which is likely why Xiaomi is positioning it in the performance-focused mid-range segment.

In China, the phone launched with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Chinese version packs a massive 7,560mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

For cameras, reports suggest the phone could get a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support. It is also tipped to feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. A metal frame and glass back design are also expected.

Redmi Turbo 5 specifications (China)

Category Details Display 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 3500 nits peak brightness, 1268 x 2756 pixels Operating System Android 16, HyperOS 3 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra (4nm), up to 3.4GHz RAM and Storage 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB Storage Type UFS 4.1 Cameras 50MP Sony IMX882, f/1.5, 1/1.95-inch + 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Front Camera 20MP, f/2.2 Fingerprint Sensor In-display optical fingerprint scanner Battery 7,560mAh Si/C Li-Ion battery Charging 100W wired fast charging, 27W reverse wired charging

Redmi Turbo 5 price in India (expected)

The Redmi Turbo 5 launched in China at a starting price of CNY 1,999, which is roughly around Rs 28,000 after conversion. The India price could still be slightly different depending on the storage variant and overall positioning.

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Reports suggest Xiaomi may keep the pricing under Rs 45,000 in India. If that happens, the phone could compete with devices like the OnePlus Nord 6 and Motorola Edge 60 Pro in the segment. The company is expected to reveal more details in days leading to launch.