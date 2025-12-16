Realme Narzo 90 5G and 90x 5G Launched in India With Massive 7,000mAh Battery, 50MP Cameras

Realme launched its two mid-range smartphones in India, including Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 90x 5G. Both devices pack impressive features, capable cameras, and prove to be strong contenders in the budget-friendly segment.

Realme Narzo 90 5G and 90x 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for its 6GB_128GB storage variant, however, the 8GB+128GB costs Rs 18,499. The smartphone is launched in two color options, including Victory Gold and Carbon Black. After applying introductory offers, the 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,499 for the 8 GB+128 GB.

Talking about the Realme Narzo 90x 5G, it is available at Rs 13,999 for the base variant of 6GB+128GB. The high-end variant of 8GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,499. Nevertheless, after the introductory offer, the device will be available for Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,499 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, respectively. The device is available in two colors, including Nitro Blue and Flash Blue.

The Realme Narzo 90 5G will be available from December 24 via e-commerce platform Amazon and Realme’s official India online store. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G will be available from 23rd December at 12:00 PM. Additionally, buyers will also get up to 6 months of no-cost MEI options on both the devices.

Realme Narzo 90 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 90 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For display, the device packs a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ screen along with 1,080×2,372 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

To power the phone, the company has given a 7000mAh battery capacity, delivering 143.7 hours of music, 8.1 hours of gaming, 24 hours of online video, and 28.2 hours of online meetings. It is equipped with a 60W fast charger.

Talking about the photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The smartphone packs AI Edit Genie and AI Editor. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust, rain and water splashes resistance.

Realme Narzo 90x 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 90x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 along with ARM Mali-G57. The chipset is paired with LPDDR4X and offered in two storage variants, including128GB+6GB and 128GB+8GB.

For display, the device features a 6.8-inch HD+ screen with 1570 ×720 Pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is also equipped with 1200 nits of peak brightness. To power the phone, the company has given a 7000mAh battery capacity with 60W Fast Charge. The Realme Narzo 90x 5G comes with sensors, including a Proximity sensor, an Ambient light sensor, an E-compass, an an Accelerometer, Gyroscope.

For optics, the smartphone comes with a 50MP Sony AI Camera. The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, Fingerprint, and Facial Recognition. The Narzo 90x 5G is equipped with the IP65 dust and water resistance ratings.