Realme GT Neo 6 key specifications leaked, triple cameras likely

Realme is rumoured to be planning to launch the next GT Neo phone called the GT Neo 6 and its specifications have come out through a leak.

Realme is gearing up to launch a new Narzo 60 series in India, but in its home market, a new GT Neo series phone may be coming. The company is expected to introduce a new phone called the GT Neo 6 in China. A launch date is unclear right now but a new leak has suggested the key specifications of the phone. Another leak gives a glimpse at the phone, suggesting what design it may come with.

According to a leak on Weibo, the Realme GT Neo 6 will come with a 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a PWM of 2160Hz. The display may have narrow bezels without the plastic bracket around it. Powering the GT Neo 6 may be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal memory. This will be a major upgrade over the last generation that used the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

You can also expect the Realme GT Neo 6 to come with a charging speed of up to 240W considering its prequel had the same capability. The GT Neo 5 came in two models: one supporting 150W fast charging and another featuring 240W charging speed — both for wired connections.

Other specifications of the phone have not come out yet, but a report by MySmartPrice suggests what the phone could look like. The GT Neo 6 will have two tones on its back for a green-coloured variant. On the back, there will be a rectangular camera module inside which you can expect at least three cameras and an LED flash. The phone also has a Snapdragon logo on the back, which is a little unusual for a phone. It may be a part of the company’s marketing strategy for the GT Neo 6. The phone has thin edges and the right one has both the power button and volume rocker. The report also suggests that the GT Neo 6 will come with support for SuperVOOC fast charging and NFC.

Meanwhile, Realme is launching the next Narzo series in India on July 6. There will be two phones in the series: Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro. The company is claiming that the top-end model will be India’s first to come with 24GB of RAM. But there is a catch. The Narzo 60 Pro’s top-end variant will come with 12GB of RAM, and the remaining 12GB will be available through dynamic expansion. It means users will be able to get 12GB of RAM out of the phone’s internal storage virtually.