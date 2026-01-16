Realme Buds Clip Open-Ear Earbuds Coming To India Soon: What To Expect

Realme is expanding its audio lineup in India with something unique this time. The tech giant has confirmed that the new Realme Buds Clip will launch in India by the end of January, which will be the company’s first clip-style, open-ear earbuds. Also Read: Realme P4 Power 5G Confirmed To Launch In India Soon; It May Pack A Massive 10,000mAh Battery

Unlike the in-ear buds we're all used to, the Buds Clip is designed for users who want comfort, awareness, and long listening hours, without sealing off the ear canal. Well, these are not the first-ever open-ear C-style earbuds; we have seen many launches in the past couple of years. But Realme plans to step into this category with its upcoming earbuds.

Realme Buds Clip Design

With the Buds Clip, Realme is moving away from silicone-tipped in-ear designs. Instead, these earbuds clip onto the outer ear and rest securely without going inside.

The idea is simple. By keeping the ear canal open, the Buds Clip aims to reduce pressure and ear fatigue, especially during long usage. This also means you can stay aware of what’s happening around you, something that matters if you’re commuting, working, or moving around frequently.

Realme is positioning the Buds Clip as a lifestyle-focused audio product. They’re not meant to block the world out completely. Instead, they’re built for office calls and long work hours, daily commutes, light workouts or walks. Moreover, users who don’t like the “plugged-in” feel of in-ear buds, these the perfect fit.

What to expect from the Buds Clip

Based on the global version, the Realme Buds Clip is expected to come with 11mm audio drivers for balanced sound and Spatial Audio support with volume limits. It may also pack a dual microphone with AI-based noise reduction for calls. It may also offer up to 36 hours of battery life with the charging case. It is also tipped to have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

There’s also a chance to have an AI Translator feature onboard, which could be useful for real-time conversations across languages, though its India-specific availability will be clearer at launch.

Realme Buds Clip India Launch Timeline

Realme has confirmed that the Buds Clip will launch by the end of January. It’s expected to arrive alongside other P-series products, possibly in the last week of the month. Colour options are likely to include Titanium Black and Titanium Gold.