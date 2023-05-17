Oppo Reno 10 series launch set for May 24, but not in India

Oppo has confirmed that the launch of its Reno 10 series will take place on May 24. Set for debut in a week from today, the Reno 10 series will arrive as the successor to the Reno 9 series and include at least three phones. The company has already revealed that the series will feature a standard Reno 10, a better-specced Reno 10 Pro with MariSilicon X NPU, and a Reno 10 Pro+. Also Read - Oppo F23 5G launched with 67W SUPERVOOC charging 64MP rear camera: Check price, specs, offers

The Reno 10 Pro+ is already out via teasers. The upcoming phone in the Reno 10 series looks strikingly different from previous generations. Draped in a golden paint with Oppo's proprietary Reno Glow technology, the Reno 10 Pro+ features an oval-shaped camera island. It is divided into two parts: the black one has two camera sensors while the golden one has either a telephoto sensor or a periscope sensor. The prism optics imply a zoom of at least 5X, supported by the MariSilicon X NPU.

According to leaked official renders, each phone in the Reno 10 series will be available in three colours, but a special Purple colourway will be reserved for the Pro+ model. But all three phones will look very alike to each other.

The upcoming Reno 10 Pro+ also has curved edges on the display, as well as the back panel. It is similar to what we have seen on previous-generation Reno phones. This could also mean that the display would feature at least Full-HD+ resolution. You could also expect the display to use an AMOLED panel. But nothing is confirmed and we will have to wait for the official announcement from the company. What we do know is that Oppo Reno 10 will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, with 256GB constant in both variants and that the Reno 10 Pro will come with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options.

Even though Oppo is ready to launch the next Reno series, it is happening only in China. Traditionally, Oppo launches its Reno phones outside of China three to five months after the original debut. But even the Reno 9 series has not arrived in other markets yet. It is possible that Oppo will skip the launch of the Reno 9 series and bring the Reno 10 series to markets outside of China.