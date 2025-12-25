OPPO Pad Air 5 Launched With 120Hz Display And 10,050mAh Battery: Price, Specs, Features

OPPO has launched the Pad Air 5 in China, expanding its tablet lineup with a new model under the Pad Air series. The tablet was unveiled on Thursday and sits as the latest addition to the brand’s mid-range tablet portfolio. It is currently available for pre-orders in China and is scheduled to go on sale later this month. OPPO is offering the tablet in two standard colour options, along with separate Soft Light display variants. Also Read: OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaks Ahead Of 2026 Debut: What We Know

OPPO Pad Air 5 Price, Availability

The OPPO Pad Air 5 starts at CNY 1,899, which roughly translates to Rs 24,000, for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 28,000). The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 31,900). Also Read: OPPO Reno 15 Series India Launch Tipped For January 8: Price, Specs Surface Online

Alongside the regular versions, OPPO has also introduced Soft Light variants of the tablet. These models are designed for users who prefer reduced screen glare, making them more suitable for extended reading or indoor use. The 8GB RAM + 256GB Soft Light variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (around Rs 30,600), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB Soft Light option costs CNY 2,699 (about Rs 34,500). Also Read: OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Leak Reveals India Launch Timeline And Key Specs: What To Expect

The tablet will go on sale in China starting December 31 via OPPO’s online store and will be available in Starlight Powder and Space Gray colour options.

OPPO Pad Air 5 Specifications, Features

The OPPO Pad Air 5 runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and features a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. The screen offers a 2,800 x 1,980 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 540Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 900 nits. OPPO claims 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

In terms of performance, the OPPO Pad Air 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The tablet offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video calls, the tablet features an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The rear camera supports video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the OPPO Pad Air 5 include Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port. The cellular variant adds support for 5G along with multiple satellite navigation systems. The tablet packs a 10,050mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.