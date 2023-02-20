OnePlus is expected to launch its affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds in India soon. As per the popular tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds have been spotted on the FCC certification website. The listing has revealed a few key details about the rumoured TWS earbuds. Also Read - OnePlus 11R pre-orders to start February 21 on Amazon: Price, offers, specs

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 expected specifications, features

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are expected to launch sometime in March 2023. In addition to this, he suggests that the FCC certification site reveals that the earbuds will offer up to 4.5W charging. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale today at 12 PM: Check price, offers, and specs

It is also reported that each earbud will come with 41mAh battery and the case will offer 480mAh battery. As for the design, the earbuds are likely to come with an in-ear design. It is expected to feature a USB Type-C port for charging. Also Read - OnePlus Pad to be sold via Flipkart in India

The tipped measurements includes 22.27 x 9.29 x 0.11 mm. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are expected to come with support for Bluetooth 5.3.

For the unversed, these earbuds are likely to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Buds Ace that recently debuted in China markets. If this rumour is to be believed, the earbuds will come in Black and White colour options.

OnePlus Buds Ace earbuds offer up to 36 hours of battery, ANC noise reduction, a 12.4mm dynamic audio driver and a dedicated dynamic bass system. The company reveals that with ANC turned off, it can offer up to 36 hours of battery life while with ANC on it can offer 27 hours of battery life with just a 10-minute charging time.

Notably, the earbuds do not support wireless charging. They also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water-resistance. The earbuds come with dual microphones and an AI noise-reduction feature for phone calls.

As for the pricing, the TWS earbuds are launched at CNY 249 (approx Rs 3,000) in China.