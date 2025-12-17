OnePlus 15R Launched In India With A New Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset: Check Price, Specs, More

OnePlus 15R is here! After a month of the flagship OnePlus 15 launch, the tech giant has finally unveiled the OnePlus 15R, a premium mid-range smartphone. It comes along with the OnePlus Pad Go 2. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

You must know that the OnePlus 15R is the global edition of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was launched back in China. What does it bring? Know everything about the OnePlus 15R, from specifications, features, to price and availability.

OnePlus 15R Specifications At A Glance

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits HBM (High Brightness Mode). The latest OnePlus phone is the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Moreover, it gets a massive 7,400mAh battery and 80W fast charging.

For photography, it has a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. And yes, OnePlus ditches the telephoto lens that we have seen with the OnePlus 13R, which seems to be a cost-cutting cutting while bringing a new and latest chipset. On the front, it comes with a 32MP selfie camera. Similar to the OnePlus 15, the 15R also runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It comes in two storage options: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM. Talking about the durability, the OnePlus 15R is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 15R Price And Availability

The OnePlus 15R starts at Rs 44,999 for the base model of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, while the 512GB storage option costs Rs 47,999. First sale starts from December 22nd, while the pre-order begins today in India.