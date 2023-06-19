OnePlus 11 5G starts receiving OxygenOS 13.1 update in India

OnePlus 11 5G is now receiving the latest OxygenOS 13.1 update in India, bringing the latest security patch and a host of improvements to make your experience better. The new software update is rolling out incrementally to all users, which means some users in India will receive it before all users get it. OnePlus says OxygenOS 13.1 rollout will take place in Europe and North America later this month. Also Read - OnePlus announces Community Sale to offer discounts: Best deals to consider

As part of the new software rollout, OnePlus 11 5G will receive the June 2023 Android security patch that improves your phone's overall security. It also brings fixes for several bugs that improve the system's stability. According to OnePlus, the new software update improve the stability of mobile network connections, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. After the update, the software version of OxygenOS will turn to IN CPH2447_13.1.0.580(EX01).

Since the OxygenOS 13.1 update is available in India currently, OnePlus 11 5G users in the country can upgrade using the following method:

In your phone settings, go to Software Update. Now tap on Download the update option. If your device is eligible for the update, you will see the update right on the screen. Tap Download and install on your phone, but make sure your phone is connected to high-speed internet and is backed up.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G comes with a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The punch-hole screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Upfront, the punch-hole holds a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box and has OxygenOS 13 on top. The device has a triple camera system on the back. The setup is led by a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. The main camera on the phone can shoot 8K videos at 24fps. The cameras on the back are tuned using Hasselblad’s technology, and you also get custom filters.