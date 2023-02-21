Delhi government has banned the use of bike taxis in the national capital. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice wherein it has asked all the service providers, which includes Rapido, Ola and Uber to stop plying their bike taxis in the city. Also Read - Ola Electric announces to help rider in high-impact road accident

In a public notice, Delhi government’s Transport Department said that the two-wheelers having non-transport registration numbers are being used to carry passengers, which is a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and is punishable under the Section 192 of the act. Also Read - Ola fires 200 employees as a part of restructuring exercise

The department said that riders will be fined Rs 5,000 on the first-time violation of the rule. However, a subsequent violation will be met with much stringent punishment. The Delhi Transport Department in the notice said that for a second or subsequent offense, the rider will be fined Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment that may be extended to one year. The department will also impound the vehicle on a subsequent violation.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having Non-Transport (Private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder,” the Dehi Transport Department wrote in its public notice.

Apart from this, the Delhi Transport Department will also suspend the driving license of the driver for a minimum of three months.

Additionally, the department, in its public notice said that digital platforms that faciltate such operations through their apps will be fined up to Rs one lakh for violating the order. “Further, it is also noticed that some digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator in contravention of the provision of Sectuon 93, and shall be punishable with a fine up to one lakh rupees under Section 193(2) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the department added in the notice.

These details were shared on Twitter by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. In his post, the minister also said that the aggregator policy for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers is in its final stage and that it will soon be used for granting license under the new scheme.

Ref public notice by Tpt dept. against Private 2 wheelers being used for carrying passengers in violation of statutory provisions. Aggregator policy for 2W, 3W & 4W is in its final stage & will be rolled out soon helping them to apply for grant of license under the new scheme.

It is worth noting that the development comes shortly after the Supreme Court refused to entertain an appeal filed by Rapido challenging the Maharashtra government’s denial to grant two-wheeler bike taxi aggregator license to the company.

At the time, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said that the amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 clearly state that an aggregator cannot operate without a valid license. A

no policy on licensing of bike taxis and there was no fare structure policy. It contended before the high court that a committee has been constituted to consider developing guidelines for bike taxis in the state.