comscore Why Delhi govt has banned Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis in the city
News

Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis banned in Delhi: Here’s why

News

The Delhi government has banned bike taxis in the city as they violate Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988.

Highlights

  • Delhi government has banned bike taxis in the city.
  • This rule affects Ola, Uber and Rapido.
  • Delhi government will fine up to Rs 10,000 for violating the rule.
Cab

Image: IANS

Delhi government has banned the use of bike taxis in the national capital. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice wherein it has asked all the service providers, which includes Rapido, Ola and Uber to stop plying their bike taxis in the city. Also Read - Ola Electric announces to help rider in high-impact road accident

In a public notice, Delhi government’s Transport Department said that the two-wheelers having non-transport registration numbers are being used to carry passengers, which is a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, and is punishable under the Section 192 of the act. Also Read - Ola fires 200 employees as a part of restructuring exercise

The department said that riders will be fined Rs 5,000 on the first-time violation of the rule. However, a subsequent violation will be met with much stringent punishment. The Delhi Transport Department in the notice said that for a second or subsequent offense, the rider will be fined Rs 10,000 along with imprisonment that may be extended to one year. The department will also impound the vehicle on a subsequent violation.

“It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having Non-Transport (Private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder,” the Dehi Transport Department wrote in its public notice.

Apart from this, the Delhi Transport Department will also suspend the driving license of the driver for a minimum of three months.

Additionally, the department, in its public notice said that digital platforms that faciltate such operations through their apps will be fined up to Rs one lakh for violating the order. “Further, it is also noticed that some digital platforms are facilitating such operations by offering booking through an app thereby engaging themselves as an aggregator in contravention of the provision of Sectuon 93, and shall be punishable with a fine up to one lakh rupees under Section 193(2) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” the department added in the notice.

These details were shared on Twitter by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. In his post, the minister also said that the aggregator policy for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers is in its final stage and that it will soon be used for granting license under the new scheme.

It is worth noting that the development comes shortly after the Supreme Court refused to entertain an appeal filed by Rapido challenging the Maharashtra government’s denial to grant two-wheeler bike taxi aggregator license to the company.

At the time, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had said that the amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2019 clearly state that an aggregator cannot operate without a valid license. A

no policy on licensing of bike taxis and there was no fare structure policy. It contended before the high court that a committee has been constituted to consider developing guidelines for bike taxis in the state.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2023 5:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Big blow to Ola, Uber, Rapido as bike taxis banned in Delhi

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop launched in India with dual screen

South Korea plans to launch 6G network service in 2028

Microsoft signs a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo

AICTE launches two new programs for the semiconductor sector

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?