Most Apple employees join Google after resigning, shows LinkedIn data

After resigning from Apple, Google is the preferred employer for former employees, according to a LinkedIn analysis. In its analysis, the job search cum social media platform revealed that the Apple employees who resign are most likely to join Google than other tech companies, such as Amazon and Meta. Google is the priority of leaving employees, while Amazon is the second and Meta third. Microsoft is the fourth spot, making it the least favourite Big Tech company among former Apple employees.

Those leaving Apple have been spotted joining Google more than other companies, according to the analysis of several LinkedIn profiles conducted by Switch on Business. In its report, the firm explained how it carried out the analysis.

First, the team searched how many employees were working in the following companies at the time of research: Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, IBM, Tesla, Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia, Salesforce, Adobe, Intel, and Uber. After this, the team searched for employees who currently work in each tech giant for each pair of companies. It also looked for employees who previously worked for each other company from the seed list. After this, the team calculated the count and the percentage of employees at each company who previously worked at other tech companies. The data obtained allowed them to provide breakdowns of the most common pathways between different tech giants.

According to the data, these are the top companies for former Apple employees:

Google Amazon Meta Microsoft Tesla Nvidia Salesforce Adobe Intel Oracle

The analysis also highlighted the companies that most employees came from when they joined Apple. Intel is the top tech company whose former employees join Apple. Here are the full rankings:

Intel Microsoft Amazon Google IBM Oracle Tesla Nvidia Adobe Meta

While the overlap between the lists of employees joining from Apple and those joining the iPhone maker is not surprising, what catches the eye is that Apple has the lowest rate of recruitment of employees from other tech companies. It hires only 5.7 percent of employees from these tech giants, which is dramatically lower than Meta’s 26.5 percent, Google’s 21.5 percent, and Salesforce’s 20.7 percent.