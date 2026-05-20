Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for May 2026 with Forza Horizon 6

Microsoft has officially revealed the second wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for May 2026, and the lineup is being led by Forza Horizon 6. The latest Horizon title is now available across Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld devices, and PC for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass gets big titles this month including Forza Horizon 6: Full list of games here

Alongside Forza Horizon 6, this month’s lineup includes horror games, co-op titles, RPGs, puzzle games, simulation experiences, and multiple day-one launches. Also Read: GTA VI to Marvel’s Wolverine: Biggest Games Releasing in 2026

Forza Horizon 6 available now

Forza Horizon 6 takes players to Japan this time, bringing a new open-world map along with more than 550 real-world cars. Xbox is positioning it as the biggest Horizon map so far, featuring races, exploration zones, and seasonal events spread across different regions.

The game is currently available for Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld devices, and PC through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Games coming to Game Pass on May 20

Dead Static Drive arrives on May 20 for Cloud, Console, and PC. The game mixes survival horror with road-trip gameplay and supernatural themes inspired by Eldritch horror.

The same day also brings My Friend Peppa Pig for Cloud, Console, and PC, along with Pigeon Simulator for Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld devices, and PC.

Remnant II also joins on May 20 for Cloud, Console, and PC, while Winter Burrow brings a slower, cozy survival experience focused on crafting and rebuilding a woodland home.

Day-one launches this month

Luna Abyss joins on May 21 for Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC as a day-one Game Pass release. The game combines first-person combat, platforming, and exploration inside a giant underground structure.

Escape Simulator arrives on May 26 with support for solo play and online co-op escape rooms.

May 27 adds Echo Generation 2 and The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Echo Generation 2 is also launching day one on Game Pass.

Two more day-one titles arrive on May 28 — Crashout Crew for Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, handheld devices, and PC, along with Kabuto Park.

Xbox has also confirmed June additions already. Final Fantasy VI and Jurassic World Evolution 3 both arrive on June 2 for Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Game Release Date Platforms Forza Horizon 6 Available Now Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC Dead Static Drive May 20 Cloud, Console, PC My Friend Peppa Pig May 20 Cloud, Console, PC Pigeon Simulator May 20 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC Remnant II May 20 Cloud, Console, PC Winter Burrow May 20 Cloud, Console, PC Luna Abyss May 21 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Escape Simulator May 26 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Echo Generation 2 May 27 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition May 27 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Crashout Crew May 28 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC Kabuto Park May 28 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Final Fantasy VI June 2 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC Jurassic World Evolution 3 June 2 Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

In-game benefits and games leaving soon

Xbox has also announced additional in-game benefits this month, including rewards for Microsoft Jewel and World of Tanks: Heat starting May 26.

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At the same time, a few titles are leaving Game Pass on May 31. These include Against the Storm, Crypt Custodian, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Persona 4 Golden, and Spray Paint Simulator.