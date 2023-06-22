comscore
News

Meta's Oversight Board asks Facebook owner to evaluate election integrity efforts

News

Meta told the Oversight board that it does not currently have metrics for measuring the success of its election integrity efforts generally.

Illustration shows Meta logo

FILE PHOTO: Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Meta Platforms’ Oversight Board has asked the social media firm to evaluate efforts to prevent the promotion of political violence on its platforms after it allowed a video calling for violence post the 2022 Brazilian election to stay online. Also Read - Meta rolls out new features for its Quest 2, Quest 2 Pro headsets: Check what's new

The board said on Thursday that Meta’s original decision to leave up the Facebook video, which featured a Brazilian general calling people to “hit the streets,” raised concerns about the effectiveness of the company’s election integrity efforts. Also Read - WhatsApp will now let you silence incoming calls from unknown callers: How it works

“In this case, the speaker’s intent, the content of the speech and its reach, as well as the likelihood of imminent harm … all justified removing the post,” said the Oversight Board, whose recommendations are not binding on Meta. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out in-app chat support on Windows: What this means for users

After initially letting the video stay up, Meta took it down on January 20, after the board selected the case.

The company’s election preparedness efforts are in focus as the United States prepares for the presidential elections next year.

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, two of the most popular social media sites in the world, have been in the past used to spread misinformation and incite violence on the ground.

In 2020, the company said that its platforms were used by certain Russian groups to influence U.S. voters during the 2016 elections, where Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious.

The company was also among the social media platforms that suspended Trump in 2021 after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, determining he had incited violence. The former U.S. president was reinstated earlier this year.

Meta, in a response to the board, said that it does not currently have metrics for measuring the success of its election integrity efforts generally.

The Oversight Board was created in late 2020 to review Facebook and Instagram’s decisions on taking down or leaving up certain content and make rulings on whether to uphold or overturn the social media company’s actions.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: June 22, 2023 6:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft is all set to build quantum supercomputers

Meta's Oversight Board asks Facebook owner to evaluate election integrity efforts

Big win for India! Micron to set up a $2.75 facility in Gujarat

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra is launching in India next month

Realme Narzo 60 series to feature curved display

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

Reviews

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Tech Updates/Launch

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

News

Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How
Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know

News

Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know