iQOO Z7 Pro key specifications out ahead of launch in India

iQOO Z7 Pro is coming to India on August 31, so it makes sense for the company to build the hype ahead of the launch. As part of that exercise, iQOO has announced some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone, revealing that it will come with a 5G MediaTek chipset and 64MP cameras on the back. The phone will also come with a high refresh rate AMOLED display.

According to iQOO, the upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro will come with a 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with anti-glare glass on the back panel. The 64MP main camera on the phone’s back will support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an aura light LED flash. iQOO, however, did not reveal the processor variant except for mentioning that it will be from MediaTek.

But even though iQOO is reserving full specifications for a full reveal at the launch, rumours are rife that the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be a mid-range phone. As a successor to the iQOO Z7, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, according to multiple leaks. A previous report claimed the phone scored over 7,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. A few rumours also suggested that the phone may rock the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which is present in the OnePlus Nord CE 3. However, the Snapdragon version may be limited to China. It will likely come with a base of 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It will also be 7.36mm thick.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch large 120Hz AMOLED panel with Full-HD+ resolution. There may also be some sort of protection for the front glass. To recall, the iQOO Z6 Pro was launched with Panda Glass protection. Furthermore, the iQOO Z7 Pro is speculated to have a 2MP secondary sensor for depth and macro shots. The device may come with a big battery having 66W fast charging support. As for the operating system, it may boot on Android 13 OS with FunTouch OS 13 on top. iQOO may offer an in-display fingerprint scanner on the iQOO Z7 Pro since there’s no visibility of a side-mounted scanner on the phone in the promo image. It will be a 5G phone and may come with a dual SIM slot.