iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks reveal new Dark Cherry colour, slimmer Dynamic Island

Apple is all set to unveil its next iPhone series in September- the highly anticipated iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max with power-packed features. Leaks and reports surrounding upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have now revealed a new color variant, updated case designs, and several internal upgrades. While we don’t have any official conformation about the devices, but leaked hands-on videos circulating online are giving fans an early look at what could Apple offer in both the devices. Also Read: Biggest iPhone-ever? iPhone 18 Pro Max display may cross 7 inches

New Dark Cherry colour could become the hero shade

One of the much anticipated and biggest talking points is the new color variant in iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The tech giant might introduce both the devices in a new ‘Dark Cherry’ color option. The shade appears to be a deep wine red finish and is expected to replace a Cosmic Ornage color launched last year with iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

The leaked MagSafe cases showcase at least three expected colors for the Pro lineup. These color includes Dark Grey, Light Blue, and Dark Cherry. It seems the headline color will be company’s Dark Cherry. Also Read: Will Apple bring Titanium back to iPhone 18 Pro models?

According to rumors, Apple might shift toward a more uniform single-tone finish this time. To recall, previous iPhone 17 lineup used slightly contrasting camera modules and frames. However, with the launch of iPhone 18 Pro series, the company is expected to feature a cleaner and more consistent look across the body.

Familiar design with slight refinements

The rumor doesn’t stop here! Apple is not expected to completely redesign the Pro models this year. And hence, this is the main reason why the overall look might remain similar to the previous generation. Nevertheless, we can expect some subtle changes could improve the overall durability and usability.

This time, Apple could bring the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a slightly thicker body, which results into increasing it from 8.75mm to 8.8mm. If this happens, then it is absolutely sure that Apple will fit a larger battery inside the device. Also, the device is still expected to maintain a premium and lightweight feel, but leaks pointing to weight close to 240 grams might change everything.

According to leaked cases, the older Pro Max may not it the new model properly due to slight dimensions change. This hints that Apple could make some internal structural adjustments even if the external appearance remains familiar.

Smaller Dynamic Island may improve screen experience

As per reports, the tech giant is working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island cutout by nearly 35 per cent. If this is to be believe then it would allow users to experience more usable screen space and create a cleaner viewing experience. The Pro model will have a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max continuing with a 6.9-inch panel.

There are also rumors about Apple planning to introduce an upgraded LTPO+ display technology. This will bring better efficiency, accurate colors, improved brightness, and more usability. These improvements might help in expanding the battery life while maintaining smooth refresh rates.

A20 Pro chip could bring major efficiency gains

Talking about the performance, we all know that Apple doesn’t compromise on that. So, one of the major highlights will be the upcoming A20 Pro chipset built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process.

The new chipset is expected to deliver up to 15 per cent faster performance as compared to the previous generation. Also, there will be improved power efficiency by nearly 30 per cent. This means, with the help of new chipset, user will experience faster app launches, improved multitasking, performance enhancement, ad smoother gaming.

Leaks also indicate toward a possible new technology called WMCM. This technology is expected to may place RAM components closer to the processor.

Camera upgrades may focus on pro-level control

Apple could stick with a triple sensor setup, comprising the main sensor, an ultrawide sensor, and a telephoto sensor. But, leaks indicate that the company is experimenting with more sophisticated camera capabilities this year.

The rumours that are of particular interest point towards the main camera having a variable aperture. This would enable the user to adjust the amount of light getting to the sensor, as in professional cameras.

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This could help in low-light photography, provide morenatural background blurring and give exposure control to the user in practical use. In addition, Apple is anticipated to further enhance its image processing and video capture capabilities with software advancements that harness AI and the new chipset.