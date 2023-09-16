iPhone 15 Pro likely to offer a lot better 5G speeds

iPhone 15 Pro is now up for pre-orders, so if you want to get yours as early as the sale begins on September 22, you have less than a week. But that is not a bad thing. You have some time to think whether the iPhone 15 Pro is exactly what you want to spend on. To help you make your decision, new data has emerged, noting that the upcoming premium iPhone will offer a major boost to 5G speeds because of the new Qualcomm modem. That means better download and stream speeds and more efficient battery consumption on the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to a report by SpeedSmart (via 9to5Mac), the iPhone 15 Pro will give you as much as 24 percent faster download speeds on 5G networks than the previous-generation iPhone 14 Pro. The analytics firm claims to have data on internet speed tests conducted on three major American carriers, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. On AT&T, the iPhone 15 Pro recorded a maximum average download speed of 204.34Mbps as compared to 178.19Mbps, which last year’s iPhone 14 Pro was able to achieve. It is 300.92Mbps on T-Mobile and 243.06Mbps on Verizon, as compared to previous speeds of 245,69Mbps and 195.83Mbps, respectively.

The enhancements in 5G performance on the iPhone 15 Pro are because of the Qualcomm X70 modem, which brings better 5G carrier aggregation capabilities, better connectivity when the iPhone is further away from a cell tower, and “significantly” lower power consumption. “All 3 major networks in the US saw significant gains in download speed with minor bumps in upload speed,” said SpeedSmart. “An average download speed of 255Mbps over 5G is very impressive,” it added. Qualcomm and Apple earlier this year signed a deal as part of which the latter will continue to use 5G modems in iPhones at least through 2026.

Other improvements in iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with Apple’s latest A17 Pro processor, which also brings faster performance on Apple’s most premium iPhone model yet. The company claims because of the new chip, the iPhone 15 Pro can run AAA games as smoothly as some gaming PCs. That is a tall claim and not the first one from Apple. The iPhone can now run games such as Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding natively. The iPhone 15 Pro also has better low-light photography through rear cameras.

iPhone 15 price, availability

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 and will be available from September 22 in India, and some other countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand among others.