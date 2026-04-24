Instagram’s new Instants App is all about disappearing photos BUT it is not for everyone

Instagram’s Instants App: Meta loves to bring different apps while keeping the core app intact. Now, Instagram is trying something new again, but this time, it feels very familiar. The company has quietly launched a new standalone app called Instants, and if you’ve used Snapchat, you’ll instantly get the idea what it’s about. Also Read: Threads introduces live chats update: Real-time discussions, media sharing

Forget Snapchat, even if you have experienced Instagram’s earlier “Shots” feature, then know Instants is just like that. But a dedicated app focused on quick, disappearing photo sharing. But it is not for everyone, at least for now. Also Read: Instagram Habits That Reduce Your Reach

Instants, from Instagram: What it does

At its core, Instants is built for fast, in-the-moment sharing. You open the app, it takes you straight to the camera, and you can send photos to your friends without overthinking edits or captions. The biggest catch? These photos don’t stay forever. They disappear after 24 hours and can’t be viewed again once gone.

The good part is that one practical part here is that you don’t need to sign up again. Since it’s powered by Instagram, you can just log in using your existing account. Also, the integration goes both ways. Anything you share on Instants can also be viewed inside the main Instagram app. So technically, this isn’t a completely separate ecosystem, it’s more like an extension with a different focus.

The “Shots” feature inside Instagram never really took off in a big way. Moving it into a standalone app seems like an attempt to give it more visibility and a clearer purpose. At the same time, it also feels like Instagram is testing how people respond to more private, close-friends-style sharing again, something Snapchat has been doing for years.

Whether users actually switch or use both apps together is something we’ll only understand over time.

Instants, from Instagram availability

The Instants app is now available on Android and iOS, although it may not be live in all regions yet. It is currently available in Spain and Italy. Will it be launched in other countries or not? It is still unknown.

To be honest, Instagram already has Reels, Stories, DMs, and Threads, adding another app to that list might feel a bit confusing at first. But if you think about it, Instants is targeting a different kind of behaviour, quick, low-pressure sharing that doesn’t stay forever. But again, don’t we have Snapchat for this?

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The adoption of the app will be known over time.