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Induction Cooktop Increasing Your Bill? Try These Simple Fixes

With LPG prices rising, induction cooktops are common. Here is how to use them efficiently and save electricity.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Apr 18, 2026, 08:10 PM (IST)

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How to Save Electricity While Using Induction Cooktop

With LPG shortages and rising cylinder prices, many homes now rely on induction cooktops. Here are simple ways to manage electricity usage and keep cooking costs under control.

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Why Induction Is Becoming Popular

With LPG getting expensive and sometimes unavailable, induction cooktops offer a reliable backup. They are faster and efficient, but electricity usage depends heavily on how you use them daily.

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Understand Power Usage Clearly

Most induction cooktops run between 1200W and 2000W. A 2000W model can use around 2 units per hour, adding up to 60 to 120 units monthly with regular use.

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Use Proper Induction Cookware

Flat-bottom, magnetic utensils heat faster and reduce energy waste. Using the wrong cookware increases cooking time, which directly raises electricity consumption.

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Avoid Using High Power Always

High power is not needed for every dish. Cooking on medium settings is usually enough and helps control electricity usage, especially for daily meals.

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Cook Smart With a Lid On

Keeping a lid on while cooking traps heat and reduces cooking time. This simple habit lowers electricity use and improves overall efficiency.

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Pre Soak to Save Time and Power

Soaking rice, dal, or beans before cooking reduces the time needed on the cooktop. Less cooking time means lower electricity consumption over the month.

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Use Residual Heat and Stay Efficient

Switch off slightly early and let the remaining heat finish cooking. Combined with a clean cooktop surface, this helps maintain efficiency and balance costs compared to LPG.