Induction Cooktop Increasing Your Bill? Try These Simple Fixes

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 08:10 PM (IST)
With LPG shortages and rising cylinder prices, many homes now rely on induction cooktops. Here are simple ways to manage electricity usage and keep cooking costs under control.
With LPG getting expensive and sometimes unavailable, induction cooktops offer a reliable backup. They are faster and efficient, but electricity usage depends heavily on how you use them daily.
Most induction cooktops run between 1200W and 2000W. A 2000W model can use around 2 units per hour, adding up to 60 to 120 units monthly with regular use.
Flat-bottom, magnetic utensils heat faster and reduce energy waste. Using the wrong cookware increases cooking time, which directly raises electricity consumption.
High power is not needed for every dish. Cooking on medium settings is usually enough and helps control electricity usage, especially for daily meals.
Keeping a lid on while cooking traps heat and reduces cooking time. This simple habit lowers electricity use and improves overall efficiency.
Soaking rice, dal, or beans before cooking reduces the time needed on the cooktop. Less cooking time means lower electricity consumption over the month.
Switch off slightly early and let the remaining heat finish cooking. Combined with a clean cooktop surface, this helps maintain efficiency and balance costs compared to LPG.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information