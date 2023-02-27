India records over 300 million cases of malware attacks everyday

India recorded a total virus count of 37,697,022, which was over 4,18,000 viruses per day in Q4 of 2022, a new report showed on Monday. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in 13 cities of Jammu and Kashmir

According to the cybersecurity company Fortinet, India alone accounted for 5.81 percent of the global virus count deducted in the previous quarter. Also Read - MWC 2023: Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Duet 3i with bigger display, new processor

“In the second half of 2022, drive-by compromise topped the list across India as the most common malware delivery approach. This method involves attackers gaining access to victims’ systems while browsing online and getting them to download malicious payloads,” said Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales, India, SAARC and Southeast Asia Fortinet. Also Read - Amazon announces deals on Echo devices as Alexa turns five: Check top offers here

“To protect against these advanced persistent cybercrime tactics, organisations need to focus on enabling machine learning-driven coordinated and actionable threat intelligence in real-time across all security devices to detect suspicious actions and initiate coordinated mitigation across the extended attack surface,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that bad actors always seek to maximise their existing investments and knowledge in attack efforts.

Botnet and malware code reuse are efficient, cost-effective ways for criminals to build upon successful attack vectors while making iterative changes and fine-tuning their attacks to sidestep detection.

The total count of Botnets in India was 204,554,825, which was over 2.2 million Bots every day in Q4 2022.

India accounted for 4.72 per cent of the Botnets deducted globally in the last quarter, the report mentioned.

Mirai and Gh0st RAT bots continue to be popular in India, yet out of the top five, only RotaJakiro is from the current decade.

The total exploit count in India was 27,328,691,045 in the previous quarter, which is over 303 million exploits deducted per day.

The exploits targeting Indian networks were 4.35 percent of the total global exploits.

— IANS