India AI Impact Summit Day 2: Schedule, timings, speakers and key sessions today

The India AI Impact Summit has moved into Day 2, shifting focus from high-level announcements to real-world applications of artificial intelligence. After a packed opening day, Tuesday’s agenda centres on how AI is being deployed across healthcare, education, governance, and economic growth. Also Read: Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

As per details reported by multiple outlets covering the summit, Day 2 sessions are being held across Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi. Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: ALL you need to know

Venue and Timings

The main sessions are taking place at Bharat Mandapam, with simultaneous discussions and showcases at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and designated at expo areas. Keynotes started at 9:30 AM today and will run through the evening, with sessions scheduled until 8:45 PM.

Several masterclasses, panel discussions, and showcases will follow through the day, hosted simultaneously in different halls.

India AI Impact Summit Day 2: Key Speakers

Day 2 is expected to see senior policymakers and global tech leaders participating in the event. Key speakers today will include Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, and former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda is also s cheduled to launch initiatives such as Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), as reported in summit coverage.

Industry leaders like Roshni Nadar, Chairperson, HCL Technologies, will speak during sessions focused on Women & Youth in AI. International voices from organisations working on AI policy and public welfare are part of discussions around global cooperation.

Sessions to Watch

Day 2 includes multiple tracks covering infrastructure, governance, healthcare, education, and economic impact.

Some of the key sessions include:

AI Masterclass in Robotics (9:30 AM)

AI in Health: Saving Lives at Scale (10:20 AM)

AI in Governance: Revolutionising Government Efficiency (11:40 AM)

AI in Work: Humans, AI, or Both? (1:45 PM)

Building India’s AI Governance Architecture (3:30 PM)

AI in Climate and Agriculture (3:40 PM)

AI for ALL & AI by HER (6:00 PM)

Women & Youth in AI (7:15 PM)

Flagship AI Impact Casebooks across sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and gender are also being launched during the day.

Focus of the Day

Unlike Day 1, which centred on big-picture conversations, Day 2 is largely about deployment. Panels are looking at how AI can support rural communities, improve public services, strengthen digital infrastructure, and expand access to education.

There are also sessions discussing AI policy frameworks, digital public infrastructure, and cross-border cooperation, reflecting India’s broader push to position itself as a key player in global AI conversations.