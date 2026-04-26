I discovered my Smart TV was tracking my data: Here’s how I fixed privacy settings step by step

Most of us think that our smart TV is just for watching and enjoying our leisure time. However, they don’t know the fact that what has been considered as your daily entertainment companion is secretly tracking your valuable data. I have always fond of watching shows, movies, and sometimes just play music on my smart TV, but what I didn’t know is that this screen that I trust for my entertainment is also tracking what I watch and how I use it. This realization made me more aware and I immediately checked my settings and controlled what data I share with my smart TV while still enjoying my free time.

I wanted to help others, too, so I came up with this guide where I will explain how you can also stop your Samsung and LG smart TV to track your data and what you watch.

Let’s begin then!

But first we will understand what is Smart TV data tracking

Smart TV Data Tracking

Our smart TV collects our viewing data through a dedicated system called Automated Content Recognition. Most of us don’t know about this technology in our smart TV’s. The technology works by scanning every small part of the screen and then it identifies the content you are watching.

It will not matter if you are using streaming apps or a cable box because the system will still be tracking your activity. For us this is an important part of data sharing, but for companies they use this tool to understand user behavior

Why Your Smart TV Collects Your Data

One of the main reasons for this tracking is advertising. Your smart TV will show you more ads as soon as it understands what you watch and what you like. This is called Personalized Advertising.

In some cases, the data collected may also be shared with third-party companies. The data collection may improve services, but it poses a serious concern regarding privacy breach.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Stop Tracking on Samsung Smart TV

Step 1: Go to the settings menu.

Step 2: Now, open the privacy section.

Step 3: Next, you have to look for options like viewing information services.

Step 4: Once you locate them, then turn them off.

Step 5: This will stop the TV from tracking what you watch.

Step 6: You can also disable interest-based ads.

Step 7: This will prevent the TV from using your data to show targeted ads.

Step 8: If you use voice commands, turn off voice recognition services to stop voice data collection.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Disable Tracking on LG Smart TV

Step 1: First, go to settings.

Step 2: Then find the Live Plus option.

Step 3: Turn it off to disable Automated Content Recognition.

Step 4: Next, go to advertisement settings.

Step 5: Now, you have to enable options like do not sell my information or limit ad tracking.

Step 6: This will reduces how your data is used.

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Step 7: You can also check user agreements and turn off any options related to viewing data, ads, and voice information.