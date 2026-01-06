Honor Power 2 Launches With iPhone 17 Pro-Like Design And 10,080mAh Battery: Price, Specs

Honor has launched a new smartphone in China, packing a 10,000mAh+ battery. The Honor Power 2, which looks strikingly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset and features a dual rear camera setup. The device even comes in an orange colour variant as the latest iPhone. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Honor Power 2. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Gets MASSIVE New Year Price Cut At Vijay Sales Apple Days: Save 14,410 Off And More

Honor Power 2 Price, Availability

Honor Power 2 is priced at CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs 34,800) in China for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 38,700).

The Honor Power 2 will be available for purchase through the Honor online store in China, starting January 9. The device comes in three colour options – Sunrise Orange, Snowfield White, and Midnight Black.

Honor Power 2 Specifications, Features

Honor Power 2 features a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a 1,200 x 2,640 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 8,000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, clocked at 3.4GHz. It is paired with a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, Honor’s C1+ network chip, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For photography, the Honor Power 2 sports a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS support and a 5MP ultra-wide shooter. The rear cameras support up to 4K video recording. On the front, the phone houses a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery capacity is the key highlight of the Honor Power 2. It packs a massive 10,080mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 27W reverse wired charging. For connectivity, the Honor Power 2 features 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and USB Type-C.

In terms of durability, the Power 2 comes with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Other features include fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and infrared sensor. The Honor Power 2 boots Android 16-based MagicOS 10 out of the box.