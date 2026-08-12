Haier Gravity AI AC review: When cooling a room also means cooling the kitchen

I just got a somewhat unique item to review. Not a smartphone, a laptop or a tablet, nor TV or a pair of headphones. It was an air conditioner.

This is the first time I have looked at an AC for the review and so it was very different from the experience I am familiar with. I have always tested the gadgets on which I can write about its display, camera, processor, battery, speakers or software. An AC is different. You don’t really sit down and use it. You live with it.

The things that matter with an AC are a lot more practical. Will it cool the room sufficiently? Does it stay cool for extended periods of time? Is it noisy? Is the app useful? How many watts does it use? More importantly, does it have an impact in your everyday life?

The AC I got is Haier Gravity 1.6 ton 5 star AI-ATMOX smart AC, Moonstone Grey color. It is a 2026 model with 5125W cooling capacity and has 5.65 ISEER rating. It is equipped with various features including AI Climate Control, electricity monitoring, Frost Self Clean and 7-in-1 Intelli Convertible technology.

I realized after trying in my home that the review of an AC isn’t so much about the specifications of a long list of features, but about what you are getting in your home. And in my case, the Haier Gravity has been an interesting experience.

The design is top-notch but not flashy

This Haier Gravity is available in Moonstone Grey to make it stand out from the common white ACs.

I really enjoy the colour of this one. I don’t particularly want it to be a huge white box, as that’s going to be around for a long time. The Grey color helps to keep the Gravity’s design understated but still look premium.

The indoor unit is 102x24x32cm with a weight of 12kg. The outdoor unit comes with dimensions of 86 x 35 x 55cm and weight of 31kg.

There isn’t anything particularly dramatic about the design, though and that’s a good thing. It blends into the room instead of becoming the centre of attention.

The installation was an easy process

I don’t often have to consider installation when I look at a smartphone or a laptop, but it is a big part of purchasing an AC.

In my case, the installation experience was smooth and hassle-free. I didn’t face any major issues during the process, and getting the AC up and running was straightforward.

It comes with the indoor and outdoor units, batteries, wall mount, remote control and a 3 metre copper tube plus power connection cable.

Well, I guess it depends on the quality of installation and technician, but I had a good and positive experience with the Haier Gravity.

AC for a 400 square feet drawing room, dining area and kitchen

My Haier Gravity experience is quite interesting.

My drawing room connects to the dining room and the kitchen, and hence it is not a small room that is closed off. Combined-Area is about 400 sq ft which is a reasonably sized open space for an AC.

The kitchen also makes the area quite warm, particularly if cooking is taking place. Prior to this, I was really interested in how a 1.6 ton would perform in this space.

However, Haier Gravity has proven itself, in my experience.

Once I turn it on, within about 2-5 minutes I feel the difference, and the room cools down and feels much cooler. Since the kitchen is connected to the same space, the important thing for me is that I don’t feel hot any longer.

I can’t say it chill the entire 400 sq ft. area down to ice-cold. That isn’t what I found was happening and I don’t believe any AC in an open space with a kitchen should do that.

But the Gravity does something more practical, and which is, it makes the temperature drop to something I can enjoy!

This is more important to me than pursuing the lowest temp.

The temperature of the AC is generally between 20°C to 24°C as per the temperature of the room. With this configuration, I have found the cooling enough for my use.

Note: The images of my room can give you rough idea about the size.

Supersonic cooling is helpful for everyday usage

Haier calls the rapid-cooling technology on the Gravity 10 Seconds Supersonic Cooling.

I wouldn’t take that marketers’ promise as meaning that a large open room will be a specified temperature after exactly 10 seconds, but the experience has been pretty good.

For me, the room begins to feel comfortable after some 5-10 minutes upon turning on the AC.

It is especially helpful when the room is hot due to the kitchen that is connected to it. I don’t have to wait a lot of time for the room to get comfortable while I can feel the cooling relatively soon.

The cooling performance will of course be different depending on room size, insulation, sun exposure, doors, windows and outdoor temperature. My experience is based specifically on my 400 sq ft open drawing, dining and kitchen area.

The AC is surprisingly quiet

One of the things I noticed while using it is the noise it produces.

I’ve had very little commotion with the Haier Gravity. I don’t find the sound distracting while working, watching TV or simply sitting in the room.

This is particularly important for me as the AC noise can become to be an aggravation if you are in the same room for several hours.

The Gravity is not totally absent from the background – you can of course hear that the AC is on – but I do not find the noise of the operating aircon to be a hindrance.

For an appliance that can run for several hours at a stretch, I consider this a genuine advantage.

The app is functional and convenient to use

Haier Gravity is not a regular AC as it is integrated with the Haier smart app.

I’ve had a pleasant experience using the app and it’s a great alternative to the AC’s physical remote.

Additionally, the app includes electricity monitoring and AI Climate Control.

I’m not always using the app to make any sort of temperature change as remote is the fastest and most convenient way of controlling the basic things. It is handy to have the app available when I need more information or control.

I think one of those features that makes sense, since you are not required to use the AC differently. The remote can be operated just as you’d use a normal one.

AI Climate Control: Handy but not for all

The most interesting aspect of Gravity is its AI feature.

Equipped with AI Climate Control and AI Climate Assistant, the AC adjusts its cooling experience based on usage and generates temperature plans.

This can be set, for instance, to differ between morning and night: 26°C in the morning and 24°C during the afternoon with a cooler temperature at night of 22°C.

I love this idea as we don’t cool the house the same way all day long. An afternoon in the heat demands a cooling that is different than when the outside temperature is low at night.

AI, however, isn’t the only reason to purchase this AC.

If you are someone who simply sets the temperature to 24°C and doesn’t change it, you may not use most of these features. However, if you want to be more automated and the AC would fit your lifestyle more, they’re helpful.

One of the smartest is electricity monitoring

One factor that is likely to be one of the major concerns when purchasing an AC is the consumption of electricity.

With its electricity monitoring function in the app, the Haier Gravity solves this problem. You can input the local price of electricity, and the App can display electricity usage as well as an estimated cost.

Being able to know this ahead of time is helpful, rather than waiting for the electricity bill at the end of the month.

On paper, the AC is rated at 5-star energy and has an ISEER of 5.65, thus being designed efficiently.

But I would not make a definite statement of how much electricity it will save since the actual amount of electricity that will be consumed depends on how long you run it, the temperature you choose, the outside temperature, the size and layout of the room.

The visibility is the biggest advantage for me. Information on how much electricity the AC uses can assist in making informed decisions regarding electricity usage.

With 7-in-1 convertible cooling, you can be flexible

The Gravity comes with 7-in-1 Intelli Convertible technology, which can adjust the cooling capacity from 40% to 110%.

They have seven modes: Intelli Adjust, Super Expandable, Summer Comfort, Monsoon Comfort, Child Comfort, Winter Comfort and Sleep Comfort.

I believe this is a necessary feature as the cooling need varies according to weather.

On some days you may need aggressive cooling and on other days you may want to do something more gentle. The various modes provide greater control over the AC’s operation.

However, not all seven modes will be used by everyone. This feature may not be as significant as you think if you are just turning the AC on and off based on the set temperature.

Maintenance Made Easier with Frost Self Clean

The Haier Gravity also comes with Frost Self Clean, designed to clean the indoor unit.

This is a nice added feature, as maintenance is something that’s very easy to overlook for AC.

It can be easier to maintain an AC that has a self-cleaning feature as dust and moisture can get trapped inside.

I would NOT say that Frost Self Clean is a substitute for routine cleaning or servicing. Even if you want to get good long-term performance, you need to maintain the AC well.

Designed to withstand Indian summers

The Haier Gravity is equipped with a number of specifications designed to withstand harsh environments.

It can be used up to 60°C ambient temperature and has an advertised air throw of 20 metres.

It also has a HEXA Inverter, Copper Heat Exchanger and R32 refrigerant.

Using 100% grooved copper technology, Haier has increased the contact area between the refrigerant gas and copper pipe, and boosted the efficiency of heat exchange by 30-50%, the company said.

The AC is also equipped with an improved super anti-corrosion design which helps to extend its durability.

These are specifications that I can’t really make a lot of judgements about in a short-term review since the value will be more apparent over years of use. So, I think they are “paper” advantages, not advantages that I have proven to be lasting.

What I like about the Haier Gravity

The first thing I notice after using it is the cooling that I experience in my space after using the AC.

The drawing room, dining room and kitchen create a problem in cooling the space in general and when the kitchen is in operation in particular. It takes about 3-5 minutes for the Gravity to make this area comfortable for me and I do not feel hot in it after it gets settled.

The second thing I appreciate is that it is silent. When I’m sitting in the room, the AC doesn’t distract me.

The app is also functional, and has added features like electricity monitoring and AI Climate Control which are helpful.

The package is enhanced by the 5-star rating, 5.65 ISEER and 7-in-1 convertible cooling.

What could be better?

The downside is there are lots of features.

Practical features such as AI Climate Control, multiple convertible modes, app controls, electricity monitoring and self-cleaning can be helpful, but it takes some time to understand what it is that is going to benefit you.

Some of this may seem superfluous if you’re looking for a simple AC unit that you can set up and forget.

The other issue is the price.

The Haier Gravity is priced at Rs 89,600, indicating it’s definitely a high-end product. This cost is worth it for those who appreciate its intelligence, energy tracking and extra cooling controls.

If you’re more interested in just simple cooling, though, there may be a simpler and less expensive alternative.

Final verdict

This was a very unusual review for me.

I have read reviews about phones, TVs, tablets, laptops and headphones, and performance can be judged using benchmarks, camera, display and sound tests etc. An AC is more of an experience in everyday.

Having used the Haier Gravity in my home, I believe that’s how an AC should be rate.

My drawing room is joined to the dining room and kitchen and is around 400 sq.ft. of space. I had some doubts about the efficiency of a 1.6 ton AC for the kitchen as it also produces some extra heat.

The results so far are good, I’m happy. The room cools down in about 5-10 minutes after turning it on, and it is cool inside it, rather than hot. It doesn’t turn the entire space into an icebox, but that isn’t what I need. What matters to me is that the heat becomes manageable and the space remains comfortable.

Also, the AC is very quiet which contributes to the experience. It’s a good app, easy to install, and a few features, but electricity monitoring and AI Climate Control are actually pretty nice extras, not things I’d turn a blind eye to.

However, the Haier Gravity has a price tag of Rs 89,600, which means it is not for everyone.

If you just need to cool your room and aren’t bothered about how much it costs, there are simpler options available. However, if you’re looking for a high quality AC that offers excellent cooling performance, a 5-star rating, intelligent controls, electricity monitoring and multiple cooling modes, the Gravity is definitely worth considering.

My first AC review has taught me that an air conditioner doesn’t seem to be as captivating as a new smartphone, but its comfort is probably more significant than its specifications.

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In my house, at least, the Haier Gravity has done something that’s crucial – it has kept an open, unified living area comfortable despite the kitchen’s contribution of additional heat.