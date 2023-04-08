Google is shutting down Dropcam, Nest Secure in 2024

Google has announced that it will be ending support for Nest Secure and Dropcam in April 2024. These products are some of the last remaining Nest products that Google has not brought over to its Google Home ecosystem and most of these devices haven’t been available for purchase in the market for years now. While the announcement might sound a bit disappointing to the existing users, Google has sweetened the blow by offering special upgradation benefits.

Dropcam

First up is Dropcam. Google acquired Dropcam in 2014 for $555 million and in 2015, the company replaced it with its own line of Nest-branded security cameras. Now, almost eight years later, the company has announced that it will be dropping support for Dropcam and Dropcam Pro on April 8, 2024.

Google says that all of their features will be available till the aforementioned date, post which Dropcam and Dropcam Pro will stop working completely. This means that existing users will no longer be able to use their Nest app to check status.

The company says that existing Nest Aware subscriber will get a Nest Cam (indoor, wired) for free. New Nest Aware subscribers, on the other hand, will get a 50 percent discount while purchasing a new Nest Cam (indoor, wired). The company will contact the eligible Nest Dropcam users via an email to redeem this offer. Furthermore, the company says that it will also help users in the US to recycle their old devices.

Nest Secure

Next in line is the Nest Secure. Google, in a blog post on its Google Nest community page said that starting April 8, 2024, it will also stop supporting Nest Secure. Until that date, all existing features will remain available. However, after that date, the Nest Secure will no longer be accessible in the Nest app.

To smoothen the transition, Google is giving users an exclusive offer for a Self-Setup System from ADT for a value of up to $485 value or $200 to use on the Google Store for free. Nest Secure users can use this value to buy a new Nest security camera on the Google Store.

The company says that the eligible Nest Secure users have already been emailed with instructions on how to redeem this offer with a unique coupon code.

Works with Nest

Lastly, the company announced that it will officially turn off the servers for its Works with Nest service on September 29, 2023. Google had already announced its decision to sunset the service in 2019, however, it decided to extend the support for the service for the last few years.

Now, the company has announced that starting September 29, all of the Works with Nest connections will stop working and existing users will lose access to them. In the coming months, the company will make a script editor available to all the interested users so that they can ‘create advanced home automations that will offer new features and capabilities’.