Google Chrome users, here s why you need to update browser now

News

Google releases security update for Chrome to fix zero-day bug

News

In response to the first zero-day vulnerability exploited in attacks since the start of the year, Google has released an emergency Chrome security update.

chrome

In response to the first zero-day vulnerability exploited in attacks since the start of the year, Google has released an emergency Chrome security update. Also Read - Want to merge Spotify playlists? Here is how to do it on PC, iPhone, Android device

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-2033 exists in the wild,” Google said in a security advisory. Also Read - Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, features and more

The new version is currently being rolled out to users in the Stable Desktop channel, and it will eventually reach the full user base. Also Read - Google Maps gets four new features, but you probably can’t access them yet

Chrome users will need to update to the new version as soon as possible since it fixes the CVE-2023-2033 vulnerability on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers.

Users can check for updates by going to the Chrome menu > Help > Google Chrome.

According to BleepingComputer, the high-severity zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2023-2033) is due to a high-severity type confusion weakness in the Chrome V8 JavaScript engine.

Clement Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), whose major mission is to protect Google customers from state-sponsored attacks, reported the bug.

Moreover, the report mentioned that in spite of Google claiming that its knowledge of CVE-2023-2033 zero-day exploits has been used in attacks, the company has yet to provide further details.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google was quoted as saying.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” it added.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 17, 2023 11:45 AM IST
