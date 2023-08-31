Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 series launch date announced: Check details

Google Pixel 8 is coming soon. The tech giant has announced that it will hold a launch event for its new Pixel devices on October 4 in New York City. The event will take place just three weeks after Apple’s iPhone 15 event on September 12. The company has started sending invites for this in-person event, which came a day after Apple’s iPhone 15 launch invite. The Pixel 8 line of smartphones is expected to include the Pixel 8 Pro, which was accidentally revealed by Google on its online store. The device features a large camera bump with four lenses and a curved screen.

Besides the phones, Google is also rumoured to unveil a Pixel Watch. The watch could compete with the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch. Additionally, Google may showcase a new Pixel Tablet, which could be a successor to the Pixel Slate from 2018.

Google also shared an ad that shows the Pixel and iPhone having a relaxing time at a spa, but the most important thing is that you can click on the link to the Google Store and sign up for updates when they are ready.

“Is there anything better than a spa day with your bestie? We didn’t think so. #BestPhonesForever. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for #MadeByGoogle on October 4th and sign up for updates: https://goo.gle/3ECrllP,” Google wrote in an X post.

https://twitter.com/GooglePixel_US/status/1696931898323513809

“You’re invited to an in-person Made by Google event where we’ll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices,” reads the Google invitation for the event. Google did not mention any other products in its invitation, but it is possible that it will update its Nest, Fitbit, or Google Home devices as well.

Google Pixel 8 is expected to come with a 6.17-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,400nits. It is likely to be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset based on Samsung’s Exynos and is expected to pack a 4,485mAh battery with support for 24W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

Coming to the camera, Google Pixel 8 may come with 50MP GN2 primary sensor and 12MP IMX386 ultra-wide sensor on the back. It can also get a Time-of-Flight sensor for better subject detection.