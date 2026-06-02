Gold Royale is ending in Free Fire MAX: Here's what Garena plans to do with your vouchers

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India with millions of players participating in daily events to earn several rewards. However, game developer Garena is bringing one of the biggest changes to the game’s Luck Royale system. Recent in game updates and announcement suggests that Garena is planning to remove the Gold Royale section from Free Fire Max, a move that will affect player’s strategies in the game events. The decision has sparked discussions across the gaming community.

It is a big decision for long-time players as Gold Royale played an essential role in spending the accumulated gold and obtain cosmetic rewards without spending diamonds.

The last date for the end of Gold Royale system in June 24 and players are now asking an important question: what will happen to their unused Gold Royale vouchers along with other Luck Royale items?

Here’s Garena has answered players questions

Gold Royale May Soon Become Part Of Free Fire MAX History

Gold Royale has always been an important part of Garena Free Fire Max. This system allowed players to use gold coins rather than diamonds for spins. Unlike premium event that requires real money or diamonds, Gold Royale offered a free to play route. It has helped players to grab costumes, character bundles, and several cosmetic rewards.

Nevertheless, now Garena is appearing to be restructuring the Luck Royale system. As per reports coming from the Garena Free Fire Max community, the Gold Royale section is expected to be removed after June 24.

While we don’t have every detail regarding the transition, players can still start preparing for the change.

The update is expected to simplify the process of Luck Royale interface. Newer reward system is expected in the game that will better align with current event formats.

What Happens To Existing Gold Royale Vouchers?

One of the biggest concerns among players is that what will happen to their existing Gold Vouchers sitting in their inventories? There are several players who have saved Gold Royal Vouchers for months, waiting or the right and time to use it so that they can claim attractive rewards that are scheduled to arrive in the rotation.

To recall, in previous Free Fire Max updates, the gaming company has provided alternatives whenever a major game feature underwent any changes.

It is advisable that players should use their unused Gold Vouchers before June 24 if Garena doesn’t introduce any conversion system

Why Is Garena Making This Change?

Another important question why Garena is taking this decision? The important factor behind this move is that gaming community is constantly evolving its rewards system to keep players engaged. We all know that Garena has always focused on themed collaborations along with Luck Royale draws and limited time events.

It seems Gold Royale, which relied on in-game gold currency is no longer fit for Garena and its long-term strategy. By streamlining Gold Royale Voucher system, the developer is trying to make room for new mechanics and event structures that can offer more dynamic reward system.

What Players Should Do?

With the ongoing uncertainty about how the vouchers will be handled after June 24, it’s impossible to say whether or not this feature will ever return, so it’s best to use the Gold Royale vouchers before they’re gone.

There is never a better time to wait for official resolution and for those who have built up a large number of vouchers, they may want to cash them in while Gold Royale is ongoing. This way, you won’t have to worry about any vouchers being unusable.

The players are also advised to watch out for any new announcement in Free Fire MAX as Garena may introduce compensation plan, replacement reward, or new exchange options nearer the update.

Community Reaction To The Gold Royale Removal

The announcement has garnered mixed reactions from the Free Fire MAX community. Others are upset because Gold Royale was one of the few reward systems through normal gameplay that was free to play. Some think the adjustment may be a chance to offer more lucrative rewards and more contemporary event designs.

Veteran players appear to be looking back at Gold Royale with a bit of a sense of loss, whereas newer players are given to a greater interest in whatever system Garena will have next.

As much as everyone’s opinion, Gold Royale, which has been an integral part of the Free Fire experience for years now, is being removed from the game.