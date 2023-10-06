Vivo and its spin-off brand iQOO have announced the all-new Funtouch OS 14 for its smartphones globally. It will roll out to the Indian units of phones from the Chinese brands starting this month. The FuntouchOS 14 based on the new Android 14 brings quite a few improvements and features. Both Vivo and iQOO are prioritizing their flagships to get the latest update. Let’s take a look at the rollout schedule and features of the new custom skin.

Funtouch OS 14 supported devices, rollout schedule

The FuntouchOS 14 will be released to Vivo and iQOO phones starting tomorrow. The first two devices to get the update will be the Vivo X90 series and iQOO 11 5G. Both are flagship smartphones released earlier this year. It is worth noting that these phones received the beta update sometime back.

Once these phones get the new update, the new update will reach mid-range and budget phones of the brands. While Vivo hasn’t given a full list of phones supporting the update, iQOO has revealed the eligibility list for its phones.

Following are the iQOO phones getting Funtouch OS 14 along with the timeline.

— iQOO 11 – October 7

— iQOO 9 Pro – November 2023

— iQOO 9, iQOO 9SE, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, iQOO Neo 7 – December 2023

— iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z7 Pro, iQOO Z7 – January 2024

— iQOO Z7s, iQOO 7, iQOO Neo 6, iQOO Z6 4G, iQOO Z6 5G – February 2024

— iQOO Z6 Lite – April 2024

Funtouch OS 14 features

Funtouch OS 14 introduces the Smooth Envision feature that offers smoother animations. It also reduces the number of persistent processes and optimizes RAM usage. The new software skin comes with a RAM Saver feature that adds up to 600 MB in available RAM space to devices having 8GB RAM and above, allowing phones to handle multitasking with a breeze.

The new UI brings an upgraded small window feature, which will allow users to keep up to 12 small windows active in the background. One of the notable changes that you may notice with Funtouch OS 14 is the new clock style. The customizable clock style offers a bolder clock font. Users can choose between three clock layout styles and eight font styles.

Apart from this, Vivo is updating the video editing experience with new tools. Users can now edit 4K 60fps videos on their phones. Additionally, there are 25 new filters for videos. Vivo has also offered some security and privacy updates.