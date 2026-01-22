From foldables to smart homes: Here Apple’s big plans

Apple’s 2026 roadmap seems a complete refresh instead of just an upgrade. Instead of just refreshing the current iPhones and Macs, the tech giant is now planning to enter new categories too. From foldables to smart homes and wearables, these upcoming products hint at where Apple wants to go next, and how it plans to get there. Also Read: iPhone 18 could get a brighter display as Apple raises OLED standards

Here is a quick look at what Apple may bring this year. Also Read: This iOS 26 feature quietly extends your iPhone’s battery life

A foldable iPhone, finally

After years of rumours, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to arrive in 2026. The idea is simple: a phone that opens like a book, offering a large inner display for work, reading, or multitasking, and a compact outer screen for quick use.

What stands out is Apple’s patience. Instead of rushing in, the company appears focused on durability, display quality, and everyday usability. This foldable iPhone is expected to sit at the top of Apple’s lineup, aimed at users who want flexibility without carrying two devices.

Smart home hub becomes the control centre

Apple is also preparing a dedicated smart home hub. Think of it as a screen-first HomePod that lives on your wall or desk. It’s expected to handle smart home controls, FaceTime calls, and security feeds, all tied together with a more capable version of Siri.

This could finally give Apple a central presence in smart homes, something it has mostly left to third-party devices so far.

Face ID-powered smart doorbell

Another interesting move is Apple’s reported work on a smart doorbell with Face ID. Instead of just detecting motion, it could recognise people and unlock doors securely when paired with a smart lock. Privacy is expected to be a big focus here, with encrypted video storage and on-device processing, very much Apple’s style.

MacBook

Apple may also introduce a lower-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone-class chip. It’s expected to sit below the MacBook Air, offering solid everyday performance in a lighter, simpler package. If priced right, this could make macOS more accessible to students and first-time buyers.

Apple Glasses

Finally, Apple’s smart glasses are expected to bring AI closer to everyday life. Instead of full-blown augmented reality, these glasses may focus on voice, audio, cameras, and tight iPhone integration.