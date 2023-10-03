One of India’s most popular e-commerce platforms, Flipkart, has announced a new program for its users. Flipkart VIP is its new annual subscription plan that offers several VIP perks to its users. Some of the benefits of opting for this program include extra savings using SuperCoins, faster delivery, and better customer support. It also offers benefits on the Cleartrip platform.

What is Flipkart VIP subscription program?

Flipkart VIP is an Amazon Prime-like subscription program. Flipkart plans to enable a differentiated customer experience with the Flipkart VIP.

For an annual subscription cost of Rs 499, users will get free same/next day delivery and returns will be processed within 48 hours. After signing up for Flipkart VIP, users will get a welcome gift box of Rs 499.

Furthermore, customers will get a chance to earn 5 percent SuperCoins of up to 300 on all purchases. Additionally, an extra 5 percent savings can be done using SuperCoins on all products of the Flipkart group, including Cleartrip and Health+.

Is Flipkart VIP available in my city?

Flipkart VIP will be available in four metro cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkatta, and Delhi-NCR.

What will happen to Flipkart Plus?

Flipkart has confirmed that Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Plus Premium will continue to exist alongside Flipkart VIP.

Flipkart VIP vs Flipkart Plus vs Flipkart Plus Premium: What’s the difference?

Flipkart VIP is a paid program that will allow its subscribers to earn 5 percent SuperCoins of up to 300 per order. It will also offer faster free delivery and quick processing of returns. The VIP program will also work on Flipkart group’s Cleartrip platform. Flipkart VIP is priced at Rs 499 annually.

Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Plus Premium, on the other hand, are loyalty programs. To sign up for the Plus program, users need to shop at least four times a year. Those who shop frequently on Flipkart, that is over eight times a year, will be automatically enrolled in Plus Premium. That said, both programs are free of cost.

Plus members can earn 2 percent SuperCoins of up to 50 on every order. The Plus Premium members can earn 4 percent SuperCoins of up to 300 per order. Both will get 5 percent exclusive discounts on most products using SuperCoins and will also get early access to sales. Only Plus Premium subscribers will get daily and hourly offers.