Flipkart summer sale 2026 announced: Best tablet offers on Apple, Samsung, and more

The great Flipkart summer season sale is announced and it is one o the good times when you can buy new products like smartphones, tablets, fashion accessories, and more. The upcoming Flipkart Summer Sale 2026 is expected to bring lots of discounts, deals, and offers. A lot of users wait for this time to upgrade their devices or buy a new one for work, study, or entertainment. Buyers will have many options to choose from multiple brands offering massive deals and discounts. Also Read: 5 best smartphone deals that I am waiting to check during Amazon and Flipkart sale

Flipkart Summer Sale 2026

Flipkart has finally announced its Summer Sale 2026. This announcement came immediately after its competitor Amazon announced its Great Summer Sale 2026. The Flipkart Summer Sale will commence on 9 May. This will include discounts on laptops, smartphones, home appliances, tablets, gadgets, and more. If you are a Plus member, then you will get early access before the general public. Also Read: Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale Goes Live With BIG Discounts On Smartphones: Check The Best Deals Here

Deals, Discounts, and Offers

Buyers will get extra discounts through several bank offers, such as AXIS Bank. Furthermore, there will be an additional 10% discount available on SBI credit card payments along with EMI options. This will make the overall deal even more attractive for buyers. Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Gets Flat 50% Off And More; Grab It Under Rs 30,000

Flipkart Vs Amazon Vs Croma Sale 2026

Multiple e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Croma, Myntra, and Flipkart run their sales during this time. Amazon usually runs its Great Summer Sale with small discounts and bank offers, whereas, Flipkart is known for offering more on smartphone and tablet deals.

Talking about the Croma, it offers discounts on both online and in stores. Croma is useful for buyers who prefer offline purchase and instant delivery. While Amazon has wide product range, Flipkart is expected to lead in tablet deals this year. You can compare prices across all three platforms before making any decision.

Check Out Deals on Tablets

Apple iPad Air

The Apple iPad Air is one of the premium tablets in the sale. It is listed at Rs 64,900, but the expected sale price is around Rs 61,800. This tablet is known for smooth performance and strong app support. It is suitable for students and professionals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will see a major price drop. From a listed price of Rs 64,999, it may come down to around Rs 43,999. This makes it one of the biggest deals in the sale. It offers a large display and good battery life.

Lenovo Legion Tab

The Lenovo Legion Tab is aimed at gaming users. It is priced at Rs 65,000 but could be available for around Rs 27,399 during the sale. This is a significant discount and may attract gamers looking for performance at a lower price.

OnePlus Pad Lite

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a budget-friendly option. Its original price is Rs 19,999, and it may drop to Rs 15,899. This tablet is suitable for basic tasks like streaming, browsing, and online classes.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro will also be available at a reduced price. From Rs 32,999, it may come down to Rs 28,849. It offers balanced performance and is good for daily use.

Oppo Pad 5

The Oppo Pad 5 is expected to be priced around Rs 27,849 from its original Rs 29,999. It is a mid-range tablet with decent features for regular users.