Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available with massive discount

The iPhone 14 price in India was originally set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. However, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at a discounted price of Rs 64,999. Buyers can get an instant 10 percent discount on ICICI bank credit cards and EMI transactions. There are also exchange offers for iPhone 14 up to Rs 20,000 with a 1-year warranty for the phone and 6 months warranty for In-Box accessories. iPhone 14 Plus is also now available for as low as Rs 72,999, down from its original Rs 89,900 price tag. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank and American Express credit cards. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 20,000 in exchange for your old smartphone. Also Read - iPhone 14 Yellow to be available for pre-order with cashback offer

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Apple iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display and is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone runs on the latest iOS 16 version. The iPhone 14 Plus flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2778 × 1284 pixel resolution and 458ppi pixel density. Also Read - iPhone 14 is down to lowest price of Rs 65,999 in Flipkart sale

For photography, it comes with a dual 12MP camera system at the back. Apple iPhone 14 is available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The iPhone is available in Black, White, Pink, Red, and Blue colours. Also Read - Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series smartphones back in September last year. At the time, the two lower end models of the series, that is, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus were available in Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, and Purple colour variants. Now, six months later, the company has introduced the two iPhone models in a new Yellow coloured variant.

With today’s announcement, Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will be available in a total of six shades, which are — Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT) RED, Blue, and Purple.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus pricing and availability

Apple said that Yellow coloured iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be up for pre-orders in India, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the UK, the US starting 5AM PST (or 6:30PM IST) on March 10 and it will be available for purchase starting March 14.

The company also said that the Yellow-coloured variant of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively.