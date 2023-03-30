Elon Musk beats Barack Obama to become most followed person on Twitter

Elon Musk is now the most-followed person on Twitter. The billionaire owner of Twitter currently stands at the top position with 133,081,114 followers at the time of writing, beating Barack Obama who now has 133,042,078 followers, according to Socialcounts. Musk’s popularity on the internet and otherwise soared after his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last year, but that is not all. Also Read - Twitter launches new API with free, basic, enterprise tiers

Musk, who is often in the middle of a controversy for his witty and snarky remarks, hit 100 million followers in June last year, but his involvement in the Twitter acquisition got him a bumper. Musk's account gained increased traction also because the Twitter CEO used it to disseminate company-related news and updates after firing the entire communications department.

Other than Twitter-related announcements, Musk also uses his account to post random memes, which are quite popular among his followers. He also runs several polls on Twitter, which, according to him, fueled engagement on Twitter to reach an all-time high. For instance, Musk asked his followers if he should reinstate Donald Trump's account or whether or not he should step down as the chief executive officer of Twitter. Musk said he would abide by the results of the poll. As a result, Trump's account was reinstated and Musk named his pet Shiba Inu as the new CEO.

Musk recently announced major changes to Twitter where legacy verified accounts will cease to carry the blue checkmark unless they subscribe to Twitter Blue from April 1. The Twitter CEO also announced that accounts without verification will be downranked in the For You tab, so if you have not subscribed to Twitter Blue, your tweets will see less visibility.