You can now use ChatGPT directly inside PowerPoint to make presentations

OpenAI is bringing ChatGPT deeper into workspace tools with a new integration for Microsoft PowerPoint. The update lets users create and edit presentations directly inside PowerPoint using normal text prompts. The feature is currently available in beta for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, Edu, Teacher, K-12, Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users. Also Read: OpenAI says its AI cracked a maths problem unsolved since 1946 without human help

Instead of sitting through slide-by-slide editing, users can now ask ChatGPT to build presentations, rewrite sections, organise slides, or clean up the overall structure. This is expected to reduce the time usually spent fixing layouts, arranging headlines, or shortening long blocks of text. Also Read: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 for May 2026 with Forza Horizon 6

What ChatGPT can do inside PowerPoint

The integration adds a sidebar inside PowerPoint where users can interact with ChatGPT while working on presentations. It can also help users get an idea of the kind of questions an audience or executives may ask during a presentation, which could be useful while preparing for meetings. Also Read: Amazon Alexa+ now turns your questions into AI-generated podcast episodes

Users can create complete slide decks using prompts, notes, spreadsheets, documents, images, or even older PowerPoint files. ChatGPT can also rewrite slide titles, improve the sequence of slides, summarise lengthy sections, and add fresh content wherever needed.

Another feature allows screenshots to be converted into editable slides, which can help users quickly reuse older presentation material.

ChatGPT can also analyse the structure of a presentation and point out areas where the flow feels weak or unclear. Users can ask the AI questions about how their presentation sounds, whether the storytelling works properly, or what kind of questions an audience may ask during a meeting.

The generated slides remain editable afterward, so users can still manually make changes inside PowerPoint.

Connected apps and AI workflow

OpenAI is also expanding ChatGPT’s role across productivity apps. Apart from PowerPoint, the AI already supports spreadsheets and document-based workflows.

The company says ChatGPT can pull information from connected platforms like Gmail, Outlook, and SharePoint to help users build presentations faster. This reduces the need to manually copy information between apps and slides.

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The update also puts OpenAI in more direct competition with AI tools like Google Gemini and Claude, both of which already offer AI-based presentation tools.

How to get ChatGPT inside PowerPoint