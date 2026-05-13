CBSE Class 12th results 2026 released: How to check scores on website, DigiLocker, UMANG

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the board exams can now check their scores online through the official CBSE websites. Apart from the main portal, the result is also available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Also Read: How AI deepfake scam used Aadhaar to take loans without victims knowing: Tips to stay safe

The Class 12 board exams this year were conducted from February 17 to April 10. With the result link now live, students have started checking their marks using details mentioned on their admit cards. Also Read: UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Today: How to check marks quickly via website, DigiLocker, SMS

Where to check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can check their result on: Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Where and how to check online

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

web.umang.gov.in

Usually, right after the result announcement, the websites become slow because of heavy traffic. If one website feels slow or stops loading, students can simply switch to another official result platform instead of waiting on the same page.

How to check result through CBSE website

Before checking the result, students should keep their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID ready.

After opening the official website, students need to click on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link shown on the homepage. Once the required details are entered and submitted, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Students can then download it or simply save a copy on their phone or laptop for later use.

How to download marksheet from DigiLocker

DigiLocker is also providing digital marksheets for CBSE students.

Students need to login using their registered mobile number. After logging in, they can open the CBSE section and select the Class XII marksheet option. The platform may ask for basic details for verification before showing the marksheet.

A lot of students now prefer DigiLocker because the marksheet remains saved in the account and can be accessed later as well.

How to check result on UMANG

The result is also available on the UMANG app and website.

After opening the app, students will see the CBSE result pop-up on the homepage itself. From there, they need to select “Check XII Result”, enter their roll number and admit card ID, and submit the details.

The scorecard will then appear on the screen.

Details students should check carefully

After downloading the result, students should go through all the information properly, including:

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Name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Result status

If there is any mistake in the marksheet, students should inform their school authorities. The original marksheets and certificates will be issued later through schools.