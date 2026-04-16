Best gaming phones under Rs 50,000: Top picks for high FPS performance and smooth gameplay

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 03:33 PM (IST)
The iQOO 15R comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Dark Knight colour. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and supports stable 144FPS gaming performance. The phone packs a 7600mAh battery in a slim design. It is priced at Rs 47,998.
The OnePlus 15R comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Charcoal Black colour. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and features a 165Hz display. The phone packs a 7400mAh battery and supports personalised AI features. It also offers IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings with 4K 120fps video recording and is priced at Rs 50,499.
The Google Pixel 10a 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in Obsidian colour. It features a rear camera with 48MP sensor and a 13MP front camera. The phone is designed for everyday photography and performance. It is priced at Rs 47,270.
The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Gold colour. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 200MP periscope primary camera and a 50MP front camera. It packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, has IP69 rating, and is priced at Rs 48,999.
The Oppo Reno15 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in Aurora Blue colour with a Dancing Aurora design. It features a 6.59 inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 50MP camera for photography. It packs a 6500mAh battery and is priced at Rs 45,999.
The Vivo V70 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Passion Red colour. It features a 6.59 inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera along with a 50MP telephoto and 8MP ultra wide camera, plus a 50MP front camera. It is priced at Rs 49,999.
The OnePlus 15R ACE Edition comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in Electric Violet colour. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and features a 165Hz display. The phone packs a 7400mAh battery and supports personalised AI features. It also offers IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings with 4K 120fps video recording and is priced at Rs 50,499.
6.9-inch AMOLED (1188 x 2790 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness and 3.1-inch AMOLED (422 x 682 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the ediaTek Dimensity 7300X octa-core chipset (4nm architecture), paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM paired with 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It is available at Rs 49,999
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