Asus launched two new laptops in India today. The laptops dubbed as the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED and the Asus Vivobook 15 are a part of the company’s 2024 PC portfolio and they come with top-of-the-line features such as a refreshed and eco-friendly design, Intel’s Core Ultra processor and a host of AI-powered features. It is worth noting that the launch of the new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops follows the launch of the Zephyrus G16, Strix Scar 16, and Strix Scar 18 laptops in February 2024.

As the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED and the Asus Vivobook 15 go on sale in India, take a look at their detailed features and specifications.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Asus Vivobook 15 India price and availability

The Asus Vivobook 15 starts at Rs 49,990 in India while the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED starts at Rs 1,29,990 in the country. They will be available in India starting today. Take a look at the variant-wise price breakdown here:

LAPTOP AVAILABILITY PRICE Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ751WS Asus Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Other Aligned Channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 1,29,990 Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ752WS Asus Exclusive Stores, Amazon, other Aligned Channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 1,31,990 Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ761WS Asus Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Other Aligned Channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 1,39,990 Zenbook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ762WS Asus Exclusive Stores, Amazon, other Aligned Channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 1,41,990 Vivobook 15 X1504VAP-NJ321WS Asus aligned channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 49,990 Vivobook 15 X1504VAP-NJ322WS Asus aligned channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 49,990 Vivobook 15 X1504VAP-NJ541WS Asus aligned channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 67,990 Vivobook 15 X1504VAP-NJ542WS Asus aligned channel partners, Asus e-Shop Rs 67,990

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

The Zenbook S 13 OLED features a thin and light all-metal ceramic aluminium chassis that is made with recycled materials and comes with MIL-STD-810H military certification for durability. Its chassis is just 1cm thin and weighs just 1kg, making the overall design portable.

The laptop features a 13.3-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, 600 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and support for Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR 600 True Black. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor that is coupled with Intel Graphics, up to 32 GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage and a 64Wh Li polymer battery with support for a 65W Type-C power adapter.

Beyond these, the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor, Asus ErgoSense TouchPad, and two built-in speakers with support for Harman Kardon certified sound and Dolby Atmos. For connectivity it has dual-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 among others.

Asus Vivobook 15 specifications

This laptop is 17.9mm thin and weighs 1.7kg and it features MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. It comes in Quiet Blue and Cool Silver colour variants.

In terms of features, the Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS LED backlit display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz screen refresh rate, 250 nits of peak brightness and 45 percent NTSC color gamut. It is powered by up to 12th generation Intel Core 5 processor that is coupled with up to 8 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 onboard RAM, Intel Graphics and up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD with up to 3500 MB/s transfer speed. It runs Windows 11 and it’s backed by a 42Whr Li polymer battery with support for a 45W Type-C charger.

On the feature front, the laptop has a HD webcam with physical shutter and 3DNR technology and SonicMaster and AI Noise Canceling Audio technologies. And for connectivity it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.