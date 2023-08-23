Apple has issued a stark warning for smartphone users who charge their iPhones while they sleep, especially if they keep them in bed or under pillows. The tech giant says that doing so can cause overheating, burns, or even fires. The company also asked customers to “use common sense” to avoid situations where their skin is in direct contact with the device or a charger. According to Apple’s online user guide, iPhones should only be charged in a “well-ventilated area” – such as on a flat tabletop and not on a thick duvet. iPhones heat up as they charge, so if this heat does not have the room to escape, it can damage the battery or the device itself.

READ MORE Microsoft could finally update Paint with new AI features

“Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging,” the advisory reads.

READ MORE Chandrayaan-3: How AI helped India create history by landing on the moon

The advisory also asked users to take special care if they have a physical condition that affects their ability to detect heat against the body.

READ MORE After the Moon Mission, ISRO to focus on Venus and Sun

Moreover, the company asked its users to avoid using third-party chargers that may not provide the right amount of voltage safely to charge the iPhones. It also advised them to avoid using damaged cables that could be dangerous to use for charging.

In addition, Apple told users not to use the power adapter in wet locations, such as near a sink, bathtub, or shower stall, and don’t connect or disconnect the power adapter with wet hands.

Meanwhile, Apple has introduced subscription analytics, more Delegated Delivery partners and Linkfire for the audio streaming service and media player application ‘Apple Podcasts’.

“With subscription analytics in Apple Podcasts Connect, creators can see how listeners engage with their premium subscriptions on Apple Podcasts,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

Once a subscription is selected from the updated Analytics tab, creators can use the Overview tab to see how many listeners started a free trial, the number of paid subscriptions, the percentage of listeners who convert from a free trial to a paid subscription, and the estimated proceeds generated from their subscriptions.

–Written with inputs from IANS