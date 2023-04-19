Apple is slated to release its Mixed Reality headset in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). As we move closer to its unveiling, new details about the product get emerged. This time it’s about the software features and the apps it will support. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook relishes his first vada pav with Madhuri Dixit

Apple’s AR/VR headset to feature a slew of apps and services

There's no doubt that Apple will offer robust hardware with its AR/VR headset, but what about the software? Interestingly, the latest report by Mark Gurman sheds light on how Apple plans to bolster its software for the capable hardware that it's anticipated to offer.

Watch sports and movies

First things first, Apple will allow headset users to entertain themselves by letting them watch sports. Apple TV+, as of now, offers Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball games. Headset users will be able to see these matches in a virtual environment.

That said, the TV app will be supported on the headset. What this also means is users will also be able to watch movies and videos sitting in a different virtual space.

Productivity apps

Furthermore, on the productivity side of things, the headset is said to support apps like Pages, Keynote, iMovie, and Garageband. The implementation remains to be seen, but we expect users will be able to jot down notes and do a lot of other productive things on the headset.

Gaming on the headset

One of the many things that headset will allow you to do is gaming. In fact, gaming is said to be one of the major things that may attract buyers. Although there’s no confirmation of the games that may land on the headset, Apple’s said to have been working with a small number of developers to push games.

Workouts and meditation

Apple is also said to be working on the health and wellness side of things for the headset. We can expect a few workout and meditation apps that offer graphics, sounds, and voice-overs.

Camera app

Apple is also testing a camera app for the headset. The app will allow users to take pictures directly on the headset, something similar to what smart glasses do right now.

iPad apps

Apart from the other apps, Apple is also working on adapting iPad apps so that they work on the Mixed Reality headset. These apps will be the optimized versions. Some of the apps that may arrive on the headset include Safari, calendar, contacts, files, home control, mail, maps, messages, notes, photos, reminders, music, news, stocks, and weather apps.

Apple is also said to bring Apple Books and the Freeform app to the headset. The latter may allow other headset users to collaborate and work on different whiteboards.

Apple’s xrOS that will run on the AR/VR headset will be based on the iOS platform. That means the seamless experience moving from iPhone, iPad, and Macs will be as stable as it is right now.

That said, Gurman also noted that the headset’s home screen will be similar to the iPad’s home screen interface. And just like iPad and iPhones, the headset will have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even a fingerprint scanner. However, the headset will rely on scanning the user’s eyes.

Moreover, the headset is said to have a dial similar to the digital crown on the Apple Watch. This dial will let wearers switch between VR and AR.