Apple’s second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset will feature two high-end and low-end models, which will likely launch in 2025. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict (a Chinese electronic components manufacturer) and Foxconn (a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer), respectively. Also Read - Apple orders OLED panels for its upcoming iPads from Samsung and LG

Apple might launch four AR/MR headsets in 2024

“Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models. The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively. The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025,” Kuo said in his latest report. Also Read - JioMart Mobiles and Electronics Fest is now live: Best deals on Galaxy M13, iPhone 14 Plus and more

Additionally, Kuo stated that Pegatron will withdraw gradually from Apple’s headset business and will likely transfer its AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict (a joint venture between Luxshare ICT and Pegatron), led by Luxshare ICT, in the first half of 2023. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at discount of Rs 11,000 on Jio Mart

In this case, Luxshare ICT will take over the design and production of the high-end headset.

Such changes will lead to “the subsequent acceleration of reducing the cost of the headset, which is what Apple expects”, he added.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly introduce its mixed reality (MR) headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

In a tweet, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said, “Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple’s next major device”.

–With inputs from IANS