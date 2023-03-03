Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

Apple is reportedly planning to make its biggest change this year by introducing USB type C ports on its upcoming iPhone 15 series. However, ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), claimed on Twitter that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to set some standards for charging and restrict functionality to MFi cables. According to tipster, cables and chargers that will not be MFi certified will have some restrictions in terms of data transfer and charging. Also Read - Apple A17 Bionic in iPhone 15 Pro may be 3nm chip: What it means

MFi is an acronym for Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad. It is a program that every producer of accessories for these devices has to undergo before Apple can approve their accessories. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature improved LiDAR scanner: Check details

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September or October this year. Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Sony will replace Lumentum and WIN Semi as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with thicker body, no physical buttons

The iPhone 15 series will comprise four models, namely, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.

As per the renders, the iPhone 15 Plus will get a Dynamic Island. This will be an upgrade over the iPhone 14 Plus’ notch panel. Also, the bezels on the upcoming Plus iPhone will be slimmer. The corner will be curvier and the back and front will be flat. It appears to have a dual-camera system on the rear with a bigger LED flash module. Just like other iPhones this year, the iPhone 15 Plus will also come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The iPhone 15 Plus appears to be a tad bit narrower. Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with Apple’s A16 or A17 Bionic chipset. It will likely have 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This time around, Apple is expected to stack a slightly bigger battery on the device.