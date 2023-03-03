comscore Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here
News

Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

News

Apple is reportedly planning to make its biggest change this year by introducing USB type C ports on its upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Highlights

  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September.
  • Apple may bring USB type C ports on its upcoming iPhone 15 series
  • MFi is an acronym for Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad.
iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

Apple is reportedly planning to make its biggest change this year by introducing USB type C ports on its upcoming iPhone 15 series. However, ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), claimed on Twitter that the Cupertino based tech giant is planning to set some standards for charging and restrict functionality to MFi cables. According to tipster, cables and chargers that will not be MFi certified will have some restrictions in terms of data transfer and charging. Also Read - Apple A17 Bionic in iPhone 15 Pro may be 3nm chip: What it means

MFi is an acronym for Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad. It is a program that every producer of accessories for these devices has to undergo before Apple can approve their accessories. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to feature improved LiDAR scanner: Check details

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September or October this year. Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Sony will replace Lumentum and WIN Semi as the exclusive supplier of LiDAR Scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with thicker body, no physical buttons

The iPhone 15 series will comprise four models, namely, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.

As per the renders, the iPhone 15 Plus will get a Dynamic Island. This will be an upgrade over the iPhone 14 Plus’ notch panel. Also, the bezels on the upcoming Plus iPhone will be slimmer. The corner will be curvier and the back and front will be flat. It appears to have a dual-camera system on the rear with a bigger LED flash module. Just like other iPhones this year, the iPhone 15 Plus will also come with a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The iPhone 15 Plus appears to be a tad bit narrower. Other than this, the smartphone is expected to come with Apple’s A16 or A17 Bionic chipset. It will likely have 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This time around, Apple is expected to stack a slightly bigger battery on the device.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 1:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

Holi sale 2023: Get iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 49,099, here's how

Cybercriminals using phishing and malware campaigns to target job seekers: Report

Can a phone have 30,000mAh battery? Someone made it possible

Redmi Smart TV India launch date revealed: Check details

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video